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ATL Barbie: Angel Reese Traded To Atlanta Dream

Angel Reese's days as a member of the Chicago Sky are officially over as she heads to Atlanta.

Published on April 6, 2026
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Angel Reese Trade From Chicago Sky To Atlanta Dream
Source: Instagram / Angel Reese/ Instagram

Angel Reese’s days as the self-proclaimed Chi-Town Barbie are officially over.

The Chicago Sky center has been traded to the Atlanta Dream, making her the new ATL Barbie, according to Taylor Rooks.

In exchange, the Sky will receive the 2027 first-round pick and the 2028 first-round pick, with the Dream also getting the 2028 second-round swap rights.

Reese is a huge get for Atlanta, especially on the defensive end, as she led the league in rebounds last season with 12.6, and in 2024 with 13.1. She also led the team in points with 14.7 per game and was a double-double magnet, notching 23 last season.

Now she’s bringing those skills over to the Dream, and since she’ll only be entering her third ever WNBA season, she’s nowhere near her ceiling and is excited to continue to flourish.

“I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the Atlanta Dream organization,” Reese said. “I’m focused on continuing to grow my game, competing at the highest level, connecting with the fans, and giving everything I’ve got to the Dream.”

She’ll also get to showcase her talents on a larger stage, since she never made the playoffs with the Sky, while the Dream has consistently made the postseason in the last few seasons.

Now they can try to push for a second-round berth as she teams up with guards Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard.

Reese’s farewell message may have been diplomatic, but her comments to the Chicago Tribune last September — which ultimately got her suspended for half a game— proved the writing was on the wall and she was open to being moved.

“I’m not settling for the same sh-t we did this year,” Reese told the Tribune. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a nonnegotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best.

She continued, “… I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”

Now that things didn’t pan out, see social media’s reaction to Reese getting traded to the Atlanta Dream below.

https://twitter.com/problemsthots/status/2041177604695187635?s=20

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angel reese atlanta dream chicago sky

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