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Lil Nas X's Charges To Be Dismissed Following A Mental Health Program

Lil Nas X’s Police Battery Charges To Be Dismissed Following A Mental Health Treatment Program

A California judge ruled that if Lil Nas X doesn't break any laws, the charges will be officially dismissed within 24 months.

Published on April 7, 2026
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Lil Nas X Appears At Hearing On Charges Of Assaulting Police Officers
Source: Pool / Getty

Lil Nas X can finally begin to put his 2025 assault case behind him.

The “Old Town Road” singer was able to avoid any major repercussions, instead only being forced to enter a mental health treatment program for two years. 

A California judge ruled that if he’s able to not break any laws, namely not possess any weapons or threaten any violence, the charges will be officially dismissed within 24 months.

“I’m thankful. Just very thankful,” Hill told Rolling Stone after the hearing. “It could have been much worse.”

The charges stem from his August 2025 arrest, when he was recorded by fans walking along Ventura Boulevard in the early morning wearing only underwear and white cowboy boots. “Don’t be late to the party tonight,” he told fans as he danced and walked down the street.

As the footage of him interacting with fans went viral, police were called, and when attempting to engage with him, he “charged at officers and was taken into custody.”  He was booked on three felony charges of battery with injury to a police officer, and one of resisting arrest, and taken to a local hospital for possible overdose.

But now, after leaving the Van Nuys courtroom and avoiding jail time, he was all smiles and told the press how much he missed his fans. He shared a similar statement when he was leaving another court date in mid-March, saying, “All I wanted to say is to my fans, I really love, and I miss you, and I appreciate your support so much, and I can’t wait to be back hugging you guys.”

Last summer, after the arrest, the singer spent a few days behind bars, and photos even showed him in prison garb during his arraignment, later saying that “these last four days have been terrifying.” 

See below social media’s reaction to Lil Nas X being close to resolving his legal issues, so long as he remains on the straight path for two years.

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