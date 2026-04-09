Kanye West’s Former Body Guard Demanding Close To $1 Million

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Kanye West is facing yet another legal issue as a former security guard claims he is owed money.

According to TMZ, Jonothan Monroe, who worked as West’s security guard in 2021, alleges that he was never fully paid for his services. Monroe also claims he was not compensated for overtime hours while working for the Chicago rapper.

In court documents, Monroe is seeking $850,000 in damages. The breakdown reportedly includes $7,725 for unpaid overtime, $37,620 in lost wages, $500,000 in lost earnings, and $100,000 for emotional distress. He is also requesting an additional $100,000 in punitive damages.

In the lawsuit, Monroe claims he attempted to collect the money he says he was owed but was never properly compensated. He also alleged that West once asked him to fill up his Lamborghini with gas but did not provide funds to cover the expense.

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“When I asked for cash or use of his credit card to cover the expense, [Kanye] walked away from me without a response.”

This marks another instance of a former employee accusing West of unpaid wages. Previously, ex-employee Tony Saxon filed an unrelated lawsuit seeking $140,000 in damages.

Outside of the legal disputes, West also recently faced issues overseas. The BULLY rapper was reportedly denied entry into the United Kingdom despite being booked as a headliner for Wireless Festival 2026.

The situation quickly escalated after the announcement, with major brands, including Pepsi, reportedly backing out of their sponsorships, ultimately leading to the festival’s cancellation.

Ye tried to temper the anger with a statement acknowledging that he’d be willing to hear the Jewish community out.

“I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly,” Ye said in the new statement. “My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music. I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen. I know words aren’t enough. I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here.”

RELATED: Wireless Festival Canceled As Kanye West Banned From Traveling To The UK

Kanye West’s Former Body Guard Demanding Close To $1 Million was originally published on hiphopwired.com