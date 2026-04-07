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Wireless Festival Canceled As Kanye West Banned From Traveling To UK

Wireless Festival Canceled As Kanye West Banned From Traveling To The UK, Social Media Debates

Kanye West's headlining gig at Wireless Festival has been canceled after sponsors pull out over his past antisemitic remarks.

Published on April 7, 2026
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Source: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty

The umpteenth cancellation of Kanye West is officially underway. 

He was scheduled to headline the UK’s Wireless Festival on July 10-12, but backlash was swift over his antisemitic past despite his apology.

Now, according to the BBC, Ye’s been banned from entering the country after the UK denied his Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) application on Monday, April 6. 

Subsequently, Wireless Festival announced that the festival had been canceled.

“The Home Office has withdrawn Ye’s ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless Festival is canceled, and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders,” representatives said in a statement. “As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking Ye, and no concerns were highlighted at the time.”

They continued by doubling down that they don’t stand with antisemitic rhetoric that Ye spewed and recognize the harm such words have.

“Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had,” the statement added. “As Ye said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK.”

When Ye was initially announced as the headliner, British politicians were immediately against the idea. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it was “deeply concerning,” and a spokesperson for Mayor Sadiq Khan said Ye’s comments are “offensive and wrong, and are simply not reflective of London’s values.”

The brand fallout followed with Pepsi becoming the first, and spirit juggernaut Diageo coming soon after, as did Rockstar and PayPal distancing itself.

Ye was aware of the hesitancy to have him perform and the Jewish community fighting for his removal from the lineup, and spoke out.

He said that his “only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music. I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen. I know words aren’t enough. I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here.”

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Wireless, initially tried to defend Ye, saying, “Forgiveness and giving people a second chance are becoming a lost virtue in this ever-increasing divisive world.”

But now it appears the critics and uproar were just too loud.

See the social media reaction to Wireless Festival being canceled below.

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