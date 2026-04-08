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50 Cent’s Life Story Headed To Hulu In New Docuseries

The G-Unit boss partners with Variety and Billboard reports confirming a Hulu docuseries chronicling his journey from Queens to global dominance—and what’s next.

Published on April 8, 2026
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At this point, the world has to accept that 50 Cent is officially a media mogul. Whether it’s music, movies or television, 50 Cent has proven that attaching his name to a project is a cheat code to success. 

Well now the embattled rapper turned film producer is looking to tell his own story. According to Variety, a three-part 50 Cent documentary series is coming to Hulu.   

“The doc is slated to take fans through 50’s humble beginnings growing up in Queens to achieving global rap stardom and evolving into a business mogul and Hollywood titan with his G-Unit Film & Television division,” Billboard reports.

50’s story will be told “through an intimate and revealing lens. The series portrays a figure who has consistently transformed conflict and adversity into enduring cultural impact,” a logline for the docuseries notes. 

The untitled project already has Mandon Lovett (director of The French Montana Story: For Khadija) onboard to direct. The project will be executive-produced by 50 Cent and Patrick Altem. 

50 Cent’s been busy. He’s still the executive producer of the Power universe and will star as Balrog in an upcoming reboot of Street Fighter, in which, Billboard notes, he performed all of his own stunts. He even promised fans of the movie and music that his friend and fellow rapper Eminem will debut new music on the soundtrack. 

“I’m gonna get @eminem on deck to make some music for this movie Street Fighter,” 50 wrote alongside a promo poster for the film in December. “New Music on the way!” Street Fighter is scheduled to hit theaters in the U.S. on Oct. 16.”

50 Cent dominated the 2000s with a blistering run that made him one of hip-hop’s most powerful forces, and he’s still a fixture in pop culture decades later. The Queens-bred rapper scored two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and racked up four No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, with 41 total entries to his name.

RELATED: 50 Cent Roasts Usher & Justin Bieber’s Alleged Fight At Beyoncé’s Oscars Party

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