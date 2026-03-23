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50 Cent Roasts Usher & Justin Bieber's Alleged Fight At Oscars Party

50 Cent Roasts Usher & Justin Bieber’s Alleged Fight At Beyoncé’s Oscars Party

50 Cent inserted himself into rumored tension between Justin Bieber and Usher by posting an AI image, fueling speculation about their strained relationship.

Published on March 23, 2026
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After rapping and being a businessman, 50 Cent’s favorite pastime is involving himself in everybody else’s business, so much so that he has not inserted himself into Justin Bieber’s drama.

The pop star’s beef with his former mentor, Usher, reportedly came to a head recently, and 50 inserted himself by posting an AI photo —fake TMZ watermark and all— of Bieber grabbing Usher by the front of his jacket and shoving his finger in his face, showing the two in a heated moment.

50 posted the photo to his Instagram with a caption that reads, “I was a baby, why you let him do that to me. WHAT  THAT’s what I thought when saw this picture.”

He’s likely referencing unfounded rumors that, as a kid, Bieber was somehow involved in Diddy’s illicit sex parties. Diddy also played a role in Usher’s development as a young artist, even living with him for a period when he was around 14, as a sort of crash course in navigating the industry.

50 instigating comes after TMZ reported that Bieber and Usher got into an argument while at Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s Oscars after-party.

“Usher came up to Justin at the party with ‘energy and anger,’ and the two got into a ‘heated exchange,'” Bieber’s alleged source told TMZ.

TMZ adds that Bieber’s side says things never turned physical, while other sources say it “ended up as a fist fight between the two.”

Usher’s team hasn’t commented on the rumor, so we’ll likely never get more concrete information.

Of course, the party was packed with other stars like Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, Teyana Taylor, and Timothee Chalamet, but everyone has remained tight-lipped.

…Except 50 Cent.

Usher discovered Bieber on YouTube around 2008 and played a pivotal role in shaping his early career, even signing him as an artist in a partnership with his longtime manager, Scooter Braun. Despite that foundation, Bieber turned down a chance to perform alongside Usher at the 2024 Super Bowl performance, which helped spark rumors that they were on the outs.

See social media’s reaction to the alleged fued below.

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