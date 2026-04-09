Nike and Sabrina Ionescu Unveil The Sabrina 4

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With the WNBA season just a month away, Nike is making sure one of its premier athletes is ready to hit the hardwood.

Sabrina Ionescu’s fourth signature Nike Basketball sneaker, the Sabrina 4, has finally been announced.

The new silhouette takes on the same low-profile, sleek makeup as its predecessor, with new technology like a TPU FlyPlate inspired by the feel of a sprinter’s launch off the starting blocks, but rejigged for hoopers. It’s also a nod to her alma mater, Oregon, which has a long, storied track-and-field program.

The FlyPlate is paired with a forefoot Air Zoom unit and comfy Cushlon 3.0 midsole, so all quick movements are easily absorbed and supported.

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The outward design also receives welcome updates that double as style changes, like a carved collar for greater mobility and a compression-molded vamp at the forefoot for a more personalized lockdown fit. There are even shiny, mirror-finished swooshes that add a pop while also symbolizing wearers seeing themselves in Ionescu, who appreciates watching people play in her sneakers.

“Seeing my shoe worn across all levels of the game tells me that we are creating shoes that basketball players really love. It takes a lot of work with my team at Nike to deliver footwear that can perform at this level and get better with each model,” Sabrina says. “Every year, I work on my game, finding any area of opportunity to add or improve. And that is exactly what we are doing with my shoe and my entire line — innovating in the right places while still keeping that Sabrina-feel that players everywhere know and love.”

Even the new lightweight upper pays homage to her Romanian heritage, and it’s comprised of the letter “S,” which transforms to an “I” as you move up the shoe.

On the rear is a lowercase “i,” near a “vertical Swoosh,” which also “serves as a reminder of Sabrina’s commitment to growing the game and reflects the legacy she’ll leave behind.”

Of course, Nike’s delivering an apparel collection alongside the Sabrina 4s, outfitted with Aero-FIT cooling technology. The technology, Nike’s most advanced cooling apparel system, is engineered with 100 percent textile waste and will also be the first time it’s been incorporated into basketball gear.

While on her Asia tour with Nike Basketball, Ionescu just debuted the collection, which is set to hit stores in July 2026.

In the meantime, check out the latest and greatest of Nike Basketball, courtesy of New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, below.