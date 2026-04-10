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Melania Trump's Surprise Epstein Comments Sparks Reactions

Melania Trump’s Random Epstein Denial Address Leaves Social Media Suspicious

Donald Trump later told an MS Now reporter that he "didn't know anything about" his wife's impromptu Jeffrey Epstein press conference.

Published on April 10, 2026
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  • Melania Trump claims she only had 'casual correspondence' with Ghislaine Maxwell, not a close friendship.
  • Epstein survivors criticize Melania for 'shifting the burden' and urge DOJ to release remaining files.
Melania Trump's Surprise Epstein Comments Sparks Reactions
Getty Images/ Melania Trump / Donald Trump / Jeffrey Epstein / Ghislaine Maxwell

Melania Trump left everyone in the country scratching their heads after delivering a surprise televised address from the White House, where she denied any connections to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During her impromptu press conference, Melania Trump stood in the same room where her husband, Donald Trump, delivered a garbled mess trying to sell his failing war with Iran, telling reporters that she “never been friends with Epstein.”

Melania Trump Shut Down Any Connection To Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell

The First Lady condemned what she described as “unfounded and baseless lies,” and they were “false smears” lobbed against her from “politically-motivated individuals and entities,” who have sought to “gain financially and climb politically.”

She claimed she met Epstein as a result of “overlapping in social circles” and that she only had “casual correspondence” with Ghislaine Maxwell.

But in the same breath, adding, “I was not a participant, was never on Epstein’s plane, never visited his private island. I have never been legally accused or convicted of a crime in connection with Epstein’s sex trafficking, abuse of minors, and other repulsive behavior.”

Epstein Survivors Were Not Happy With Melania Trump’s Comments

The struggle First Lady called for the survivors to testify under oath before Congress, but that didn’t go over well with them, and they accused her of “shifting the burden” on them while continuing to urge the DOJ to release the remaining files.

In an interesting turn of events, a spokesperson for the First Lady said her husband knew about the speech, but Trump later told an MS Now reporter that he “didn’t know anything about” his wife’s impromptu Jeffrey Epstein appearance.

Bruh.

Social Media Had Plenty of Thoughts

As expected, Melania Trump is making her husband look absolutely dumb by confirming the Epstein files are not a Democrat hoax, sparking plenty of reactions on social media, with many speculating she’s trying to get ahead of something, or there is just something going on.

They are even calling the First Lady a liar and sharing an email exchange between Melania Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Whatever is going on, Melania Trump only managed to put the Epstein Files back in the spotlight, something her husband doesn’t want, and she definitely opened the door for the House Oversight Committee to call her in to testify.

You can see more reactions below.

Melania Trump’s Random Epstein Denial Address Leaves Social Media Suspicious was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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