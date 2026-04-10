Source: HBO Max / HBO Max

It can feel like feast or famine when it comes to streamers — and right now there are a lot of great shows on television worth your precious time. We know it’s April and you want to be outside, but consider this a reprieve from all that pollen that has your sinuses acting up.

CassiusLife’s latest Black Watch lines up a comedy starring an actress we know is fittin’ to blow, an intense look at the life of former NBA star Lamar Odom, and more.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

Rooster – HBO Max

Source: HBO Max / HBO Max

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No worries, Steve Carell’s character isn’t going on any ill-fated car rides. The show would be Rooster, where the aforementioned actor portrays Greg Russo, a successful author who by twisted fate and circumstance gets a gig as a professor at Ludlow College, a fictional northeast institution where his daughter also teaches and his ex-wife is a legend. The co-ed get to calling him “Rooster” ike the character from his famed books. Rooster proceeds to live it up on campus and get into wild predicaments that lead to plenty of LOL situations. Oh, and Danielle Deadwyler co-stars and she’s going to blow up — trust (because Coogler doesn’t miss).

All that to say, catch Rooster on HBO Max. And it got re-upped for a second season already. —Alvin aqua Blanco

Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom – Netflix

Source: Netflix / Netflix

More than a decade after his 2015 overdose at the infamous Love Ranch brothel in Las Vegas, two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom is ready to talk about it. Joined by the mother of his children, Metta World Peace, Phil Jackson, and ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian. The former Sixth Man of the Year tells the tale of what it was like growing up in Queens, New York, rising to play alongside Kobe Bryant, and getting involved with the first family of reality television. But that was before almost losing it all while reveling in his illustrious “cocaine summers.”

Learn more about Odom’s glitzy (yet rocky) come-up in The Death & Life of Lamar Odom here. —Bruce Goodwin II

Imperfect Women – Apple TV+

Source: Apple TV+

Imperfect Women takes on the tall task of adapting a bestselling novel and centering actors viewers have seen in various roles over the years. This psychological thriller centers on the aftermath of the murder of Nancy, played by Kate Mara, and her friends Eleanor, played by Kerry Washington, and Mary, played by Elizabeth Moss.

Friends for decades, Nancy’s murder uncovers secrets and raises tensions, with Washington and Moss delivering as much as they can. Now, we’ll be fair and say that some fans online are panning the show, but any chance we get to see Washington and Moss chew up the screen is a good time for us. Give it a chance for Washington and Moss if nothing else.

Also starring in the show are Leslie Odom Jr. as Eleanor’s brother, Donovan, Ana Ortiz, Sherri Saum, Rome Flynn, and more.

Imperfect Women is currently airing on Apple TV+. Learn more here. —D.L. Chandler