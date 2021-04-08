Cassius Gems: 10 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian’s Killer Kurves

Khloe Kardashian came under fire this week after it was reported she was adamant about getting an unflattering bikini photo removed from the internet.

Defending herself, she took to Instagram to explain she’s worked really hard on her body, despite public ridicule over the years, and yes she wants it presented in the best light possible. Khloe even went Live to show followers she’s got a banging physique.

“The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are,” Khloe wrote in the post above. Swipe left.

Khloe went on to detail the criticisms she’s received as the “ugly” and “fat” sister, saying it’s been too much to bear. “‘The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.’ Should I go on?,” she asked.

Over the years, Khloe (and her sisters Kim K. and Kylie Jenner) have been accused of lying about having fat transfers to their voluptuous bottoms and hips, as the public largely feels the they promote healthy living and going to the gym, but have plastic surgeons on hand. They’ve also been blasted for constant cultural appropriation and disrespect towards communities of color.

We do keep Khloe in our prayers at this time and hope she knows she is, and has always been, beautiful, however. More banging photos below.