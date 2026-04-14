Subscribe
Close
Sports

Flau'jae Johnson Traded To Storm Immediately After Valkyries Pick

Flau’jae Johnson Traded To Storm Immediately After Valkyries Pick & Lil Wayne Proudly Watches

Johnson slid to eighth and was picked up by the Golden State Valkyries, one of the newest teams to join the WNBA as the league's popularity explodes.

Published on April 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 WNBA Draft
Source: Angelina Katsanis / Getty

2026 WNBA Draft night was already poised to be hectic for 2023 NCAA champ Flau’jae Johnson, but perhaps more than she expected.

Johnson slid to eighth and was picked up by the Golden State Valkyries, one of the newest teams to join the WNBA as the league’s popularity explodes.

Upon gracing the stage, she shared a dope moment with her family when they all rose to clap for her. But it was her little brother, who, after removing his newly obtained Valkyries hat, and saluting her, was invited on stage by his sister as ESPN’s Holly Rowe interviewed her.

But the Bay Area pride would be short-lived, because at the top of the second round, she would get traded to the Seattle Storm for TCU forward Marta Suárez and a 2028 second-rounder. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the trade right after Suárez was selected.

After the trade, Golden State general manager Ohemaa Nyanin was quick to tell ESPN that the decision wasn’t a reflection on Johnson and that the move had been agreed upon before the draft began.

“Seattle and I had an agreement to trade picks prior to any athlete selection,” Nyanin said. “I want to be super clear about the draft: This had nothing to do with Flau’jae or any specific athlete selection.”

Storm general manager Talisa Rhea echoed the same sentiment, and after being surprised that Johnson was still on the board, it was an obvious choice.

“We didn’t think that [Johnson] would be available at that point,” Rhea said. “We had been in conversations, and so, as we got closer to that pick, once it became a reality, just really excited.”

While Johnson’s draft moment may not have gone as planned, one thing that can’t be taken from her is that her song “Woah,” released that day, served as the WNBA’s official draft-day song.

Even Lil Wayne, with whom she collaborated on the 2024 song “Came Out A Beast,” proudly watched her walk across the stage and see her WNBA dreams realized.

“CONGRATULATIONS FLAUJAE!!!!” he wrote. “THAT WAS BEAUTIFUL TO SEE AND GREATLY DESERVED!! Get em FLO! 4’z up!!!!!”

See reactions to Johnson’s drafting and more WNBA moments from last night below.

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Celebrities Visit Good Day New York - December 30, 2025

    Remy Ma Hits At Papoose & Clareesa Shields On "W.Y.F.L." Track

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Chris Brown Hosts LIV on Sunday

    Raymond & Brown Tour: Our Dream Usher & Chris Brown Setlist

    Global Grind
    Celebrities Attend Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks

    Pregnant Latto Shows Out At Mariah The Scientist’s Atlanta Show

    Hip-Hop Wired
    10 Greatest Women Rappers From The West Coast

    10 Greatest Women Rappers From The West Coast

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Jennifer King - Athletes as Advocates
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: NFL Trailblazer Jennifer King Champions The Next Generation

    Comment
    College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
    16 Items
    Sports  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Fernando Mendoza’s Alleged Problematic George Floyd Comment Resurfaces

    Comment
    Angel Reese For Victoria's Secret
    16 Items
    Athletes  |  By tonyapendleton

    Angel Reese Strips Down For New Victoria’s Secret Campaign

    Comment
    Rolling Loud California 2024
    17 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here’s All The Celebs That Attended Ye’s SoFi Stadium Concerts

    Comment
    22 Items
    Celebrity  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Make Relationship Instagram Official

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close