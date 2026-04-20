Subscribe
Close
News

Urban One’s Cruise Relaunched As ONE Voyage Experience

The renowned cruise voyage by Urban One has been rebranded, per an announcement on Monday.

Published on April 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ONE Voyage Experience
Source: Urban One / Urban One

The famed Urban One cruise voyage will hit the seas again, but this time under a new name. On Monday (April 20), the company announced that their Fantastic Voyage cruise will now be known as the ONE Voyage Experience. The rebrand represents an evolution in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of its first encounter combining community, music and culture on the high seas.

“For 25 years, this cruise has been about more than entertainment—it’s about community and impact,” said Urban One President & CEO Alfred Liggns in a statement announcing the news. “With ONE Voyage and our partnership with UNCF, we’re expanding that impact and investing in the next generation of leaders.”

The ONE Voyage Experience will also be the stage for a partnership with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), with the cruise helping to provide support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through aid delivered to scholarships and other vital resources for students and their families.

“This partnership demonstrates the power of education and helps to transform lives,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., UNCF’s Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “We’re honored to join Urban One in this next chapter of ONE Voyage, continuing the legacy of giving back and creating pathways for HBCU students to not only succeed—but lead.”

Urban One is also teaming up with Virgin Voyages, with the ONE Voyage Experience taking place on the Resilient Lady. The Resilient Lady is the third ship in Virgin’s fleet, first launching in 2022. The cruise is slated to depart from the Port of Miami on Oct. 26, and is slated to make stops at The Beach Club in Bimini in the Bahamas, with another stop in Nassau before a return on Nov. 1. 

Veteran comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley will be serving as host of the ONE Voyage Experience. The lineup of entertainment so far has some of the best and brightest of the culture, including comedian D.L. Hughley, and music legends like The Commodores, Karyn White, the Ohio Players and more to be announced.

For more information and to book cabins, visit the website.


Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Kate Spade New York & NYLON to Host "Holiday Duo-ets" Celebration

    Video Footage Shows Ice Spice Throwing Hands With Fan Who Slapped Her

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Paramount Pictures at CinemaCon 2026

    Gina Prince-Bythewood's 'Children of Blood & Bone' Trailer Debuts At CinemaCOn

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Martin Lawrence Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

    Martin Lawrence's Top 10 Movies — Ranked

    Global Grind
    Happy African American family watching TV at home.

    Weekend Watch List: The Best Movies & Shows To Stream Right Now

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Jennifer King - Athletes as Advocates
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: NFL Trailblazer Jennifer King Champions The Next Generation

    Comment
    Diverse male friends watching exciting sports on tv at home, cheering and reacting emotionally while relaxing on sofa with snacks
    2 Items
    It's Game Time  |  By Martin Berrios

    The Ultimate NBA Playoff Watch Party Guide (For Grown Men)

    Comment
    The Kobe Revisionist History Has Gone TOO FAR
    0:00
    Sports  |  By ldemirjian

    The Kobe Revisionist History Has Gone TOO FAR

    Comment
    United-States-President-July-01-2025
    16 Items
    Politics  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Donald Trump Draws Fire Over Comments About Epstein’s “Victims or Whatever”

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    23 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close