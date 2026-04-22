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Cory Booker’s “Foot Soldiers” Remark Sparks Online Firestorm

The senator’s call for Democrats to “stand up” ahead of the midterms drew sharp backlash from MAGA critics, underscoring deep political divisions.

Published on April 22, 2026
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Kamala Harris And Cory Booker Speak At Michigan Democratic Luncheon In Detroit
Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty

Cory Booker delivered an impassioned address at the Michigan Democratic Women’s Caucus, urging attendees to step up for the country: “We need foot soldiers for our democracy—people willing to stand up in moments of trial. Will you stand?”

His remarks come as the Republican Party leaders and the Trump administration voice concerns over the upcoming November midterm elections and the possibility of losing control of Congress.

According to Raw Story, Booker warned of what he described as a “storm” brewing across the country, urging Democrats to stay engaged and mobilized ahead of the high-stakes election. His comments were framed as a call to action, emphasizing participation and vigilance during a politically charged period.

However, the speech quickly drew backlash from some conservative and MAGA-aligned voices online, who interpreted Booker’s language far differently. Critics on social media accused him of using rhetoric they viewed as inflammatory, with some suggesting it could be taken as a call for confrontation.

Among those responding was Maryland Republican candidate Cheryl Riley, who posted on X that “the guilty scream the loudest,” while questioning how many people might take Booker’s words literally. 

Military veteran Vaughn Allen also weighed in, calling Booker “an absolute disaster” and sharply criticizing his views on the country.

Another user, Joanne Daley, echoed similar concerns, arguing that Democrats pose a significant political threat and should not regain power. Her post also referenced past criticisms of Democratic leadership, reflecting broader partisan frustrations that continue to dominate online discourse.

The reaction highlights the increasingly polarized political climate heading into the midterms, where even broadly framed remarks can quickly become flashpoints. As both parties ramp up messaging, moments like this underscore how rhetoric is often interpreted through sharply divided lenses—fueling debate not only about policy, but about tone, intent and political strategy in an already volatile environment.

See more of the firestorm below.

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