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Teyana Taylor Recreates Janet Jackson’s Classic ‘If’ Outfit

Teyana Taylor paid tribute to Janet Jackson by recreating one of her iconic looks for PEOPLE’s 2026 Most Beautiful issue.

Published on April 22, 2026
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Teyana Taylor as Janet Jackson
Source: AB + DM / People

The Jackson family name is already booming even more than usual, given the Michael movie’s upcoming release, but now his sister Janet is getting some shine too.

Janet is being honored in PEOPLE’s 2026 World’s Most Beautiful Issue, where newer acts are honoring legends, and giving their take on the iconic Jackson sister is Teyana Taylor.

For her look, Taylor recreated “a cream, military-inspired outfit” that Janet wore between 1993 and 1995 while embarking on her Janet World Tour. and performing ‘If.’

Like Janet’s, the tan outfit features skin-tight pants with a belt adorned with metallic feathers, and a top and jacket with flowy details on the collar and sleeves. Of course, the shirts are cropped, showing off Taylor’s famous abs, and Janet approved of the recreation.

“Wow, I just have to say wow, Tey. You did it — you captured it; you captured the energy, the mood. If only I had looked that beautiful,” Jackson told Taylor in a reaction video. “I mean, the outfit — so gorgeous, honey, it’s absolutely stunning. And on top of that, I’m honored. I’m really honored, Tey. Thank you so much. I love it, absolutely love it.”

Getting that praise from one of her favorite entertainers was a major accomplishment for Taylor, who’s worn Janet-inspired looks before, like at the 2017 MTV VMAs, where she wore a white crop top, black pants, and a bob haircut like Jackson wore at the 1995 MTV VMAs.

Teyana Taylor as Janet Jackson
Source: AB + DM / People

Taylor knows that her fandom is well documented, saying, “Everyone knows I’m obsessed with Janet. I’ve already recreated so many of her iconic looks. So I wanted to do something that’s a little different and unexpected.”

Taylor first met Janet in 2022 and has enjoyed the privilege of becoming closer.

“It’s kind of crazy because now she’s like my homegirl in real life. I call her Jan. She’s one of those beautiful spirits,” Taylor added. “But even though we’ve grown a close bond, I’m still a fan. I don’t take it for granted.”

This year’s cover of PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful is Anne Hathaway, and other icons being honored include Megan Moroney, paying homage to Dolly Parton; Dove Cameron, as Cher; and JADE, as Madonna.

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