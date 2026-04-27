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Beyoncé Sparks Act III & Met Gala Speculation With Instagram Post

Beyoncé Sparks Act III & Met Gala Speculation Frenzy With New Instagram Post

In new photos, is the superstar referencing the 10th anniversary of "Lemonade?" Is she paying homage to Prince? Is she previewing a new album? It's anybody's guess.

Published on April 27, 2026
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Louis Vuitton: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
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Beyoncé is the kind of superstar that everyone pays attention to, whether it’s catching glimpses of her and her family in paparazzi snaps or checking her social media for hints at her next project.

Since Beyoncé posts strategically to her 307 million followers on Instagram, her main social media platform, when she does have something to say, it sends millions into a frenzy of speculation.

Just ahead of the Met Gala and just past the 10th anniversary of Lemonade, her groundbreaking 2016 project, B hopped on the ‘gram to let us know…something.

In a series of posts, Yonce showed off various images. In the “Purple Series,” she was dressed in a purple dress, reminiscent of her famous flowing Lemonade yellow dress. Per WWD, the dress is a Yves Saint Laurent, part of the spring 2026 collection. Her accessories included dark sunglasses, a bag by Cult Gaia, a silver pearl drop necklace, and burgundy slingbacks.

Though Lemonade was clearly the inspiration, Prince fans also weighed in, believing that the choice of purple was a homage to the late icon. The tenth anniversary of his death was April 21. In 2004, the two performed together to open the Grammy Awards, and in 2016, they also shared publicist Yvette Noel-Schure. It was Noel-Shure who officially announced Prince’s passing.

B also posted pics from an unidentified beach, holding a bottle of her whisky brand Sir Davis and three lemons in her hands. Fan speculation thinks that this may symbolize a new album in the works, coming soon.

The caption, ‘Cheers to ten years, with love and deep gratitude,’ is a thank you for fan support of the project.

In another post, B acknowledges the 25th anniversary of the third Destiny’s Child album, saying in the caption:

“Today celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Destiny’s Child‘s third album, Survivor ❤️🙏🏽

To my soul sisters
I thank God for you both.
It’s an honor to sing through life with you ladies by my side.
Behind the curtains
Beyond the lights
Forever my Angels.

Ma kee ta ta 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Happy 25th Anniversary!”

Even Michelle Williams weighed in on the fan speculation.

Since B doesn’t generally post without intention, we think we’ll soon see another project dropping. What do you think?

Beyoncé is a co-chair of the 2026 Met Gala taking place on Monday, May 4. She joins Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Vogue‘s Anna Wintour. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, are the lead sponsors for the event and the exhibition “Costume Art,” which includes 400 objects dating back 5,000 years.

See fans’ speculation below.

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