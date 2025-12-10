Beyoncé, Venus Williams, Named 2026 Met Gala Co-Chairs, Fans Swear A New Album Is Coming

Source:

The first Monday in May is always dedicated to the Met Gala, and the committee has already made one of the most critical selections by unveiling the co-chairs.

For 2026, the co-chairing honors will be shared by singer Beyoncé, actress Nicole Kidman, and tennis legend Venus Williams. The only thing more important than the stars helping put the event on is the theme: “Costume Art.”

The exhibit’s curator is Andrew Bolton, and according to Vogue, the event’s purpose is to “explore the relationship between clothing and the body beneath. The show—organized into a series of thematic body types, ranging from the Naked Body to the Pregnant Body and the Aging Body—will include garments and artworks.”

“I wanted to focus on the centrality of the dressed body within the museum, connecting artistic representations of the body with fashion as an embodied art form,” Bolton told Vogue. “Rather than prioritizing fashion’s visuality, which often comes at the expense of the corporeal, ‘Costume Art’ privileges its materiality and the indivisible connection between our bodies and the clothes we wear.”

If you’re a little confused about this year’s theme, things should clear up when the formal dress code is announced at a later date.

Celebrity involvement doesn’t end there, with Anthony Vaccarello —the designer and current creative director of Yves Saint Laurent— and actress Zoe Kravitz coming aboard as committee co-chairs.

The host committee also has a bunch of heavy hitters like Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Misty Copeland, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, Teyana Taylor, and TIME’s newly named athlete of the year, A’ja Wilson.

Among the Hollywood elite and fashion icons taking part, Beyoncé is the most anticipated to walk up the Met’s steps, mainly since she hasn’t attended the event since 2016. Beyoncé’s return to the Met Gala after a decade isn’t the only refresh for the Met Gala’s planning; it’ll also be the first time the show is held in the museum’s new, nearly 12,000-square-foot Condé Nast Galleries.

The “Costume Art” exhibition will be available to the public from May 10, 2026, until Jan. 10, 2027.

See social media’s reaction to the 2026 Met Gala preparation below.