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Dave Chappelle Books Three-Nights At Netflix Is a Joke Festival

Comedian revisits Netflix Is a Joke Fest years after onstage incident, continuing a high-profile career run.

Published on April 29, 2026
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51st AFI Lifetime Achievement Award: A Tribute Celebrating Eddie Murphy
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Comedian Dave Chappelle is returning to the stage in a major way, with three shows scheduled at the Hollywood Palladium as part of Netflix Is a Joke Fest, the streaming giant announced. The performances will take place May 7 through May 9 and promise a mix of stand-up, live music, and surprise guest appearances. Tickets are set to go on sale Wednesday, April 29, at 10 a.m. PT.

The upcoming run marks Chappelle’s first appearance at the festival since its inaugural year in 2022, when he helped launch the event with multiple performances. That appearance made headlines after a 23-year-old man, later identified as Isaiah Lee, rushed the stage and tackled the comedian mid-show. Security quickly intervened, and Chappelle was unharmed. Lee was later sentenced to 270 days in jail for the attack, Deadline reports.

Chappelle’s return adds another high-profile name to this year’s festival lineup. He joins a slate of major acts, including Louis C.K., who recently announced both a headlining performance and an upcoming Netflix special expected to debut this summer.

The comedian continues to build on a busy stretch of his career. He earned a Grammy Award for his 2023 Netflix special The Dreamer, which debuted on Christmas Eve. He followed that up with The Unstoppable, a surprise release that dropped this past December, marking his eighth special with the platform.

In addition to his recent work on stage and screen, Chappelle also made history in 2025 by becoming the first comedian to receive the NAACP President’s Award. With his return to Netflix Is a Joke Fest, he remains one of the most prominent and talked-about figures in comedy.

Chappelle’s been in the news recently for other shows of his, like the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia, while also expressing that he didn’t like how the Republican Party began weaponizing his jokes about the transgender community to make statements that he didn’t believe in.

“I did resent that the Republican Party ran on transgender jokes,” he told PBS. “I felt like they were doing a weaponized version of what I was doing. That’s not what I was doing.”

RELATED: Chappelle Says Saudi Show Critics Are Mad A Black Man Can “Make Money Off The Plantation”

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