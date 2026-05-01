A Black Rodeo Drama Series Is Headed To Starz

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Starz is doubling down on its plan to control more of its own content, and its latest bet takes viewers somewhere television rarely goes: the world of Black rodeo in Southeast Texas. The premium network has officially greenlit an untitled eight-episode drama centered on a tight-knit but complicated family navigating legacy, ambition, and the kind of secrets that don’t stay buried for long.

According to Deadline, the series comes from Demascus showrunner Kirk A. Moore, alongside Breaking Bad executive producer Mark Johnson and Counterpart Studios. If that mix of creative voices tells you anything, it’s that Starz isn’t playing small here—it’s aiming for prestige storytelling with a cultural lens that hasn’t been fully explored on TV.

Set against the backdrop of Texas rodeo culture—where identity and livelihood are deeply intertwined—the show follows three siblings bound together by what their mother built and haunted by what their father left unresolved. As each of them chases their own version of success, their lives collide in ways that strain loyalty, blur alliances, and expose just how messy family business can get. According to the network, the series is “infused with hip-hop swagger and country soul,” signaling a tone that blends grit, style, and regional authenticity.

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Behind the scenes, Moore will serve as showrunner and executive producer, joined by Johnson and Myki Bajaj of Gran Via, along with Tony Hernandez, Elise Henderson, and Lilly Burns of Counterpart Studios. Starz executives Giovanna Desselle and Christina Jokanovich will oversee the project.

This new drama marks Starz’s second fully owned production, following Fightland, a British boxing series from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. It’s part of a broader strategy that CEO Jeff Hirsch has been openly signaling, especially after the company’s split from Lionsgate. The goal is simple: own more, license less, and keep a tighter grip on valuable intellectual property.

“There’s a large content savings by controlling your IP,” Hirsch has said, underscoring the financial motivation behind the shift.

For Starz’s head of original programming, Kathryn Busby, the appeal goes beyond dollars and cents. “Messy family dynamics, jaw-dropping spectacle, and an undeniable swagger—this is the kind of bold, original storytelling we’re proud to own from the ground up,” she said. “With a touch of urban grit and a huge dose of country soul, it’s Texas through and through.”

In other words, Starz isn’t just chasing ownership—it’s chasing something that feels distinct. And if they pull it off, this rodeo drama could be one hell of a ride.



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