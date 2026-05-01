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NBA Champ Rick Fox Gets In Near-Physical Fight At Campaign Event

NBA Champ Rick Fox In Near-Physical Fight At Campaign Event: “I Stood Up To The Bully”

Former NBA player Rick Fox's Bahamian political campaign hit a road bump after a heated argument.

Published on May 1, 2026
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Rick Fox has skipped the typical commentator or coaching route like many NBA players, in favor of political dreams, and things aren’t going well thus far.

Despite playing high school basketball in Indiana, Fox is actually a native of the Bahamas and has returned to the island to fulfill his civic duty to run for a seat in the Bahamian House of Assembly.

Only a recent campaign event wasn’t just attended by supporters when he got into a heated argument about the placement of a tent. 

The three-time NBA champion asks a man, who’s off camera, about the rules regarding the tent’s location, to which the unknown man responds, “I don’t give a f-ck about no rules.”

Fox immediately lunges at the man, but is held back as a yelling match ensues. His manager continues to attempt to hold the 6-foot-7 retiree back, but he gets pushed aside as Fox points at each of the men individually and labels them bullies.

At one point, the former Los Angeles Laker is so heated he flexes at them and says, “Right here for y’all, all day long.”

TMZ reached out to the The Game actor who confirmed that the interaction was just one example of the larger issue of Bahamian politics that he plans on fighting and refuses to back down from.

“The opposition party that is in power are notorious for victimizing and bullying Bahamians,” Fox told TMZ. “But I’ve been standing up to them, and in this video, my campaign manager’s life was threatened and so was mine by someone on their party as we are Advance Poll voting [Thursday].”

He compared the confrontation to basketball, adding, “I stood up to the bully no different than my basketball career when I was the enforcer. Someone threatens a teammate’s life or threatens my life, I will defend to the death if necessary.”

Fox’s foray into politics is relatively new, having first been appointed as an ambassador-at-large for sports by the Bahamian government in 2022.

Then, when he refused to embrace the ambassador role and actually engage and critique the country’s political system, he was asked to step down. 

Instead, in 2025, he announced he was officially entering politics on Facebook.

“You’ve shared that you want more transparency, a modern economy that prioritizes affordability and security, and a country where opportunity is our reality, not just a promise,” he wrote.

With the May 12, 2026, election around the corner, we’ll know pretty soon if Fox’s political career will prosper after this campaign dust-up.

See reactions to the argument below.

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