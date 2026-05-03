What’s Beef?: Ice Spice Lands Wendy’s Ad After Viral McDonald’s Fight

Source: Stephanie Augello / Getty

The branding queen that Ice Spice is, she’s landed another bag. A Wendy’s bag.

The Bronx-born rapper is starring in the fast food giant’s latest commercial, fresh off a viral fight in a McDonald’s.

After the brawl, Ice took to social media to share footage of the near beatdown, with a caption reading “this wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s.”

Now, a few weeks later, Wendy’s has made some room in their booth, and she’s in an ad promoting their new spicy chicken sandwich.

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The clip shows her dressed in all red—and her signature orange hair—with illuminated flames behind her as she grips the new sandwich.

“I heard Wendy’s upgraded their OG spicy chicken sandwich. New spicy?” she ponders before cutting to her new iced-out Ice Spicy chain, her own ICESPCY license plate, and a neck tattoo.

But then her daydream ends when the Wendy’s worker tells her her chocolate Frosty is ready.

“Spice recognize spice,” she says as the spot ends.

The spicy moment at McDonald’s in April occurred when Ice was sitting at a Hollywood franchise, eating with a friend, when a woman approached her, started an argument, and then swung at her.

Ice immediately stood on top of the table to defend herself as the girls’ friends tried to drag her away. Eventually, the fight spills outside, and arguing ensues before cooler heads prevail and the confrontation dies down.

Ice Spice’s attorney Bradford Cohen tells TMZ that “the unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security.”

The instigator was interviewed by TMZ, who says she’s a fan of Ice Spice, but claims she was rude to her and called her a “b-tch.”

Now it’s clear that Ice turns her L into a money-making opportunity. See the reactions to her flipping the situation below.