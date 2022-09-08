Cassius Gems: The Most Gorgeous Instagram Shots Of “Munch” Rapper Ice Spice

There’s a new member of New York’s drill rap scene taking over.

This time around, it’s not one of the growing talents out of Brooklyn; it’s a woman by the name of Ice Spice hailing from The Bronx.

Word began to spread about the half-Dominican and half-Black rapper in 2021 when she went viral for doing Erica Banks’ “Buss It” challenge. Then she proved that she was more than a cute face when her music began to blow up earlier this summer with tracks like “No Clarity” and “Name Of Love.”

Both beats feature heavy baselines that sound like many infectious ones you’d hear within the New York drill movement, but you’re treated to a softer voice as she raps about her love problems with catchy hooks.

As “No Clarity” and “Name of Love” began to take over New York radio, Spice locked in with her producer RIOT and created the now-viral hit “Munch (Feelin’ U),” which currently has over 4 million views on YouTube. She’s even received the ultimate cosign from the 6 God himself, Drake, who was spotted hanging out with her in Toronto and agreed to play some of her tracks on his OVO Sound radio show.

DJ Booth recently interviewed the rising rapper, where she spoke on her growing career and the appeal of Bronx drill.

“Because Cardi B put the Bronx on the map AGAIN, especially for females. But also because it’s the last authentic borough. I think people are interested in how it truly is, in how everybody from here is really from here,” she told DJ Booth back in July. “Our parents are from here, our grandparents are from here, you know? People are just really interested in our culture. They’re fascinated by how raw it is.”

Aside from Spice’s bars, she’s also got people mesmerized in her videos and is no stranger to the occasional thirst trap on Instagram.

Check out some of those Instagram show below: