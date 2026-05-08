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New Druski Skit Starts Debate Over Black Brits & American Movie Roles

Druski’s Latest Skit Sets Off Debate Over Black British Actors Stealing American Movie Roles

Druski sparked online debate with a new skit about the tension between Black Americans and Black Brits in Hollywood.

Published on May 8, 2026
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Druski is back with another skit that’s sure to ruffle some feathers.

The comedian and 2026 BET Awards host‘s latest dig plants him firmly in the middle of the diaspora wars between Black Americans and Black Brits.

One of the pain points is Black UK actors getting typical Black American roles, most infamously in slavery films, so that’s exactly what Druski reenacts.

The skit opens with him kneeling on a plantation, holding a burlap sack in one hand and a fistful of cotton in the other, while filming a movie called Release The Shackles.

He and his wife are talking about escaping to the “big city,” and the clip ends with their master angrily chasing them as they run off.

It cuts to the movie’s white director and Black Brit Sampson Dubois—played by Druski— debating how to add more struggle to his performance.

Then comes Dubois, making the media rounds to promote the role, though completely removed from it, as it’s not his lived experience.

“See, this role was sort of a bit cheeky, I got a little bit out my comfort zone,” he tells Extra. “During the filming of this role and this character, I felt oppressed like an American slave, like a lot of struggle. I studied the art.”

Then he’s getting praised at an award show, and waxes about being a “little boy from Manchester” and somehow succeeding in the role.

Dubois takes on another role, a lot of Black Brits get over Americans; a gangster, where he finds himself on a heated late-night ride in a film called Concrete Jungle Volume 2.

“If you f-ck with my sh-t I’ll kill you n-gga” he says in an American accent while wearing a banana tied around his neck.

The skit ends with TMZ paparazzi catching him walking to a car with a mystery woman, and when asked if he thinks he gets roles because of his British accent, he annoyingly responds, “C’mon bruv.”

See social media’s reactions to Druski’s skit below.

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