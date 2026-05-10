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Stefon Diggs & Cardi B Spotted Hugged Up At Mother's Day Event

Stefon Diggs & Cardi B Spotted Hugged Up At Mother’s Day Event, Social Media Has Thoughts

After being acquitted in his assault case, Stefon Diggs appears to be back on good terms with Cardi B as the two were spotted at a Mother's Day event.

Published on May 10, 2026
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Stefon Diggs week continues to get more interesting.

It started off with a not guilty verdict for allegedly assaulting his former chef, and now he’s made his way back into the good graces of one of his newest kids’ mothers, Cardi B.

On Saturday, the two parents were spotted —and his mother— at Diggs’ Mother’s Day wellness event, hosted by his Diggs Deep Foundation.

They posed for pictures together with him standing behind her, and at one point even kissing her on the cheek.

The Diggs Deep Foundation was established to support “charitable causes related to education, fitness, and the overall well-being of children and those who come alongside” by “providing emotional support, mentorship, and life lessons.”

Their latest linkup isn’t a complete surprise after a tumultuous few months. Just days after losing the Super Bowl, they unfollowed each other on Instagram. And on her Los Angeles Little Miss Drama Tour stop in February, she admitted she wasn’t “f-cking with my baby daddy,” and a source told People she felt she couldn’t trust him. 

Ice began to thaw in April when he was seen at her Washington, D.C. show, where she rapped about having “a Maryland n-gga that used to put me on my back” before adding, “I might get put on my back tonight.” Diggs, a Gaithersburg, Maryland, resident, also attended the after-party that night.

Diggs has had an eventful couple of days because, during the week, he was in a quickly deliberated case where his former live-in chef accused him of strangling her.

“He smacked me with an open hand. He took his arm, and he came around my neck with his elbow … and he began to choke me,” she told the court, according to the Associated Press

But the court largely wasn’t on her side, with the judge accusing her of “interjecting her own narrative and evading responding to questions the court deems appropriate.”

Now that he’ll remain a free man, he’s clearly getting back to his life with Cardi and looking for a new NFL suitor after being let go by the New England Patriots.

With the two back on good enough terms to publicly pop out, see social media’s reaction below.

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