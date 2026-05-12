Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Druski Roasts Black British Actors in Viral Skit

Damson Idris Loved Druski Roasting Black British Actors in Viral Skit

Druski’s latest sketch hilariously mocks Black British actors who flawlessly slip into Black American roles.

Published on May 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Comedian Druski isn’t just known for the hilarity of his skits, he’s equally admired for the accuracy of his storytelling. In his most recent skit, Druski poked fun at Black British actors for their ability to accurately portray Black American stories. 

In the piece, Druski plays a fictional British actor named Sampson DuBois who speaks with a heavy British accent until the cameras are rolling and then he has the uncanny ability to nail the dialect of an enslaved Black man in the United States in a fictional film titled, Release the Shackles

“When a director asks him for “more American slave,” DuBois reveals that he’ll focus on the dialogue and ‘back-and-forth banter.’”

The comments section on the now viral skit found celebrities like Lil Baby, Nick Cannon, and G Herbo all laughing. But one actor, who could have been offended, also found the humor in the bit. 

British actor Damson Idris, who brilliantly played California drug king pin Franklin Saint in Snowfall, laughed at it all. 

Idris wrote to the comedian, “you ain’t sh-t,” followed by several laughing emojis, acknowledging that the sketch was hilarious even if it did poke fun at himself and other actors like Idris Elba.

In an skit DuBois does an interview with Extra, where he calls his portrayal of the slave, “cheeky” and “a little bit out of my comfort zone.”

“During the filming of this role and this character, I felt oppressed, like an American slave,” he continued. “Like, a lot of struggle. I studied the art.”

DuBois later plays a gang member in the fictional movie Concrete Jungle — Volume 2, in which his character is cussing and fussing about a play that appears to have gone wrong.  At one point his character yells, “We not family, ni–a!” As soon as the white director yells, “Cut. That’s the one.” DuBois goes right back to his British accent to call the take “stunning.”

To end the sketch, DuBois is getting into a car when gets asked by TMZ if he believes his British accent “helps him get all the roles” and if he thinks “he’s better than them,” to which he responds, “Better than who, bruv? Black people? Stop it!”

See social media’s reaction to the skit below.

Related Tags

black actors british Damson Idris druski

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart

    Kevin Hart's Roast Delivered Doses Of Racism & Questionable Humor

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

    Drake Rumored To Have Filmed At CN Tower As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Fresh Prince Pics

    13 Black TV Moms Who Raised Us Even If They Weren’t Ours

    Global Grind
    Louis Vuitton - Paris Men's Fashion Week FW2026 - Front Row

    Social Reacts To Chris Brown’s New Album ‘BROWN’

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Diverse male friends watching exciting sports on tv at home, cheering and reacting emotionally while relaxing on sofa with snacks
    2 Items
    It's Game Time  |  By Martin Berrios

    The Ultimate NBA Playoff Watch Party Guide (For Grown Men)

    Comment
    Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets
    12 Items
    It's Game Time  |  By Martin Berrios

    Playoff Drip Index: Ranking The Most Stylish Players Of The NBA Postseason

    Comment
    Jennifer King - Athletes as Advocates
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: NFL Trailblazer Jennifer King Champions The Next Generation

    Comment
    SOCCER: OCT 17 NWSL Bay FC vs NC Courage
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: Brianna Pinto’s Soccer Foundation Is Leveling The Playing Field

    Comment
    Chicago Stars v Utah Royals
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: Imani Dorsey Rewrites The Playbook For Black Girls In Soccer

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close