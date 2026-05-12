Subscribe
Close
Basketball

Social Media Reminds Draymond Green That He's A "Dirty Player"

Draymond Green Reminded of His On-Court Shenanigans After Chiming In On Victor Wembanyama’s Ejection

Following the announcement that Wembanyama would not be suspended for his flagrant 2 foul, Green felt the calls for Wemby to be banned paled in comparison to if he was the one who committed the foul.

Published on May 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Wembanyama was ejected for the "intentional" act, and debate ensued over whether Adam Silver and the league would suspend the young superstar.
  • Following the announcement that Wembanyama would not be suspended for his flagrant 2 foul, Green felt the calls for Wemby to be banned paled in comparison if he was the one who committed the foul on Reid.
  • Thers is plenty of video footage of Green doing the absolute most on the basketball court, and social media was quick to remind him.
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Two
Ezra Shaw / Draymond Green

Draymond Green got hit with a big “this you” moment after making the Victor Wembanyama ejection about himself.

The sports world and social media had a lot to say after the NBA’s new phenom, San Antonio Spurs all-star Victor Wembanyama, was ejected following a vicious elbow to the neck of Minnesota Timberwolves’ Naz Reid during a Game 4 loss.

Wembanyama was ejected for the “intentional” act, and debate ensued over whether Adam Silver and the league would suspend the young superstar.

Golden State Warriors’ forward Draymond Green, who is very familiar with dirty play and getting ejected at an insane clip, decided to chime in on the matter, and it didn’t go as planned.

Following the announcement that Wembanyama would not be suspended for his flagrant 2 foul, Green felt the calls for Wemby to be banned paled in comparison if he was the one who committed the foul on Reid.

When one person on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “If this was @Money23Green how many games would we be asking for?” Green responded, “Y’all have called for my career for less.”

Social Media Came With Plenty of Receipts

What a very strange thing to say, because there is plenty of video footage of Green doing the absolute most on the basketball court, and social media was quick to remind him.

One person wrote in response to Green, “you literally used a man’s chest as a trampoline please sit this one out.”

Another post used a hilarious video clip of LeBron James to hammer home the point that Green should not be talking in this situation.

In another post, a social media user just shared a greatest-hits compilation of Green making some absurd non-basketball-type plays in games.

Draymond Green is hilariously ridiculous.

You can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

draymond green nba Victor Wembanyama

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart

    Kevin Hart's Roast Delivered Doses Of Racism & Questionable Humor

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

    Drake Rumored To Have Filmed At CN Tower As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Fresh Prince Pics

    13 Black TV Moms Who Raised Us Even If They Weren’t Ours

    Global Grind
    Louis Vuitton - Paris Men's Fashion Week FW2026 - Front Row

    Social Reacts To Chris Brown’s New Album ‘BROWN’

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Diverse male friends watching exciting sports on tv at home, cheering and reacting emotionally while relaxing on sofa with snacks
    2 Items
    It's Game Time  |  By Martin Berrios

    The Ultimate NBA Playoff Watch Party Guide (For Grown Men)

    Comment
    Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets
    12 Items
    It's Game Time  |  By Martin Berrios

    Playoff Drip Index: Ranking The Most Stylish Players Of The NBA Postseason

    Comment
    Jennifer King - Athletes as Advocates
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: NFL Trailblazer Jennifer King Champions The Next Generation

    Comment
    SOCCER: OCT 17 NWSL Bay FC vs NC Courage
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: Brianna Pinto’s Soccer Foundation Is Leveling The Playing Field

    Comment
    Chicago Stars v Utah Royals
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: Imani Dorsey Rewrites The Playbook For Black Girls In Soccer

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close