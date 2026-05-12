Memphis Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke Dead At 29 As NBA Brotherhood Sends Condolences

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has passed away.

According to TMZ, the 29-year-old’s death is being investigated as a possible overdose.

NBC reports that the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical emergency at a home in the San Fernando Valley on Monday, around 5 p.m. Once paramedics arrived, they pronounced him dead, and drug paraphernalia was found in the home.

Last month, Clarke was arrested in Arkansas for possession and trafficking of a controlled substance, as well as fleeing and exceeding the speed limit.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,” the Grizzlies said. “Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Clarke was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and his father moved the family to Arizona, where Clarke’s basketball talent began to shine as he was named All-Arizona Division 1.

He headed to San Jose State as a Spartan, where he won Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman and averaged 17 points as a sophomore, before transferring to powerhouse Gonzaga.

After just one season — in which he earned Defensive Player of the Year honors — he declared for the 2019 draft and was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded their rights to Memphis.

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He proved himself with the Grizzlies and earned himself a four-year, $52 million contract extension in 2022.

But his upward trajectory was challenged the following year when he tore his left Achilles tendon and eventually a PCL sprain in his right knee, and then knee synovitis that required an arthroscopic procedure.

See social media’s reaction, as well as that of some of his fellow NBA players and teammates, to the tragic news below.