Jamie Foxx Expecting Child With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp & Social Media Has A Lot To Say

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Jamie Foxx is preparing for another major role: fatherhood again.

The Oscar-winning actor and comedian is expecting his third child with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, according to reports first published by TMZ and confirmed by USA TODAY.

Huckstepp is reportedly already several months into her first pregnancy, though the couple has not publicly revealed the baby’s sex. Representatives for Foxx have not publicly commented on the news.

The child will join Foxx’s growing family alongside his two daughters, 32-year-old Corinne Foxx and 17-year-old Anelise Foxx. Over the years, Foxx has often spoken publicly about the close bond he shares with both daughters, especially after the frightening health crisis that nearly claimed his life in 2023.

The news arrives just a few years after Foxx shocked fans when he was hospitalized due to what was initially described as a “medical complication.” The actor later revealed that he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke and a weeks-long coma. During his recovery, Foxx largely stayed out of the public eye while family members, particularly Corinne, kept fans updated on his condition.

At the 2025 BET Awards, Foxx became emotional while reflecting on how much his daughters helped him survive one of the darkest periods of his life. The actor shared that doctors had become deeply concerned about his condition while he was hospitalized, but said Anelise found her own way to help him heal.

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Foxx recalled his daughter sneaking into his hospital room with her guitar and playing music for him after overhearing conversations about his declining vitals. According to Foxx, his condition began improving as she played.

The emotional speech also included praise for Corinne, whom Foxx credited with helping guide the family through the crisis and protecting him during his recovery.

Now, the actor appears to be entering a new chapter — one marked less by recovery and more by growth, gratitude and expanding his family once again.

See social media’s reactions to Foxx expecting his third child below.