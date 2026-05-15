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'Spider-Noir' NYC Premiere [Photos]

Nicolas Cage & The Cast of ‘Spider-Noir’ Take Over Times Square, NYC

Prime Video and Sony Pictures pulled out all the stops for the big premiere of the 8-episode series, which will stream exclusively on the Amazon-owned streamer.

Published on May 14, 2026
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  • The series follows a down-on-his-luck gumshoe who doubles as 'The Spider' in 1930s NYC.
  • The premiere event included a red carpet, special screenings, and an after-party at the Empire State Building.
  • The series will stream exclusively on Prime Video starting May 27.
Jason Mendez, courtesy of Prime Video / Spider-Noir

It’s the year Spider-Men. Before Tom Holland swings into action in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Nicolas Cage will take to the streets of NYC in Spider-Noir, and CassiusLife was on hand for the big NYC premiere.

Prime Video and Sony Pictures pulled out all the stops for the big premiere of the 8-episode series, which will stream exclusively on the Amazon-owned streamer.

The series follows Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a down-on-his-luck gumshoe who also doubles as “The Spider,” as he is called in the show. After his own “Uncle-Ben moment,” Reilly decides to hang up his mask and pursue life as a regular man, but he is thrust back into action when superpowered villains show up, wreaking havoc on the streets of NYC in the 1930s.

For the big premiere, fans, cosplayers, the cast, and even Spider showed up at the Regal Theater located in the heart of Times Square.

Spider-Noir NYC Premiere
Jason Mendez, courtesy of Prime Video

Once inside, Cage was joined by his fellow cast members, Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, and Abraham Popoola, with Jack Huston, Brendan Gleeson, showrunner Oren Uziel, and more, all hitting the Spider-Noir red carpet.

Spider-Noir NYC Premiere
Jason Mendez, courtesy of Prime Video

After the carpet closed, fans, press, influencers, and those involved with the series filled the theater where Uziel kicked things off with some opening remarks before we were treated to the first two episodes of the show that were directed and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve).

The first episode was presented in beautiful Authentic Black & White and the second in amazing True-Hue Full Color.

It Was Time For The Afterparty

After the premiere, everyone made their way to the Empire State Building for a glitzy after-party on the 86th floor of the NYC landmark skyscraper that the Spider would surely have web-swinged his way into.

Guests were treated to a cold bar featuring delicious seafood, a table with a full spread of small bites and specialty cocktails, and the DJ provided the vibes for the celebratory night.

It was an epic night to celebrate the series ahead of its May 27 premiere on Prime Video.

You can see more photos from the premiere below.

Spider-Noir NYC Premiere
Source: Jason Mendez, courtesy of Prime Video / Spider-Noir
Spider-Noir NYC Premiere
Jason Mendez, courtesy of Prime Video
Spider-Noir NYC Premiere
Jason Mendez, courtesy of Prime Video
Spider-Noir NYC Premiere
Source: Jason Mendez, courtesy of Prime Video
Spider-Noir NYC Premiere
Source: Jason Mendez, courtesy of Prime Video
Spider-Noir NYC Premiere
Jason Mendez, courtesy of Prime Video / Spider-Noir
Spider-Noir NYC Premiere
Source: Jason Mendez, courtesy of Prime Video / Spider-Noir
Spider-Noir NYC Premiere
Jason Mendez, courtesy of Prime Video / Spider-Noir
Spider-Noir NYC Premiere
Jason Mendez, courtesy of Prime Video / Spider-Noir
Spider-Noir NYC Premiere
Source: Jason Mendez, courtesy of Prime Video / Spider-Noir
Spider-Noir NYC Premiere
Jason Mendez, courtesy of Prime Video / Spider-Noir
Spider-Noir NYC Premiere
Source: Jason Mendez, courtesy of Prime Video / Spider-Noir
Spider-Noir NYC Premiere
Source: Jason Mendez, courtesy of Prime Video / Spider-Noir
Spider-Noir NYC Premiere
Jason Mendez, courtesy of Prime Video / Spider-Noir

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Marvel spider-man television

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