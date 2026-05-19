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HBCU Football Star William Davis Dead At 22

Sam Houston State University defensive back William Davis has died suddenly at 22.

Published on May 19, 2026
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The college football world is in mourning after the death of William Davis.

According to TMZ, the Sam Houston State University defensive back passed away suddenly on Monday morning at the age of 22.

The news was confirmed by Sam Houston State University, which released a statement saying, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of SHSU student-athlete Will Davis.”

The school’s Head Football Coach Phil Longo released a statement saying, “It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Will Davis. Will was a beloved member of our Bearkat football family here at Sam Houston who touched the lives of everyone he knew.”

Longo continued, “Will was an upbeat, positive, passionate young man who will be sincerely missed. Tanya, the kids, and I are praying for Will’s family during this difficult time.”

Davis had yet to really immerse himself in the SHSU community because he’d just transferred there earlier in 2026. He started his collegiate career at HBCU Virginia Union University from 2022 to 2024, where he was named 1st-Team All-Conference, appeared in 29 games, and led the Panthers to consecutive Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship games.

After leaving VUU, he had a short stint at West Virginia University but eventually committed to SHSU earlier this year and moved to Huntsville, Texas, in April. He’d just begun joining the Bearkats for spring workouts. After choosing Sam Houston State, Davis, a native of South Boston, Virginia, acknowledged it was the first time he was playing far from home, but with the energy he felt on campus, he knew it was worth it.

“Sam Houston felt like home from the moment I first set foot on campus. As a Virginia kid who had played every snap of football in my life within driving distance of home, it was important to me that I play somewhere where I seamlessly fit into the culture if I was going to be so distant geographically. The ability to play for Coach Dovonte Edwards, someone with experience playing in the NFL who can show me the blueprint of what it looks like to become the type of player who can achieve success at that highest level, was a motivating factor for me as well.”

According to TMZ, Sam Houston State will honor David throughout the upcoming 2026 season.

The Houston Chronicle reports that an official cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

See the condolences from social media below.

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