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Knicks Head To NBA Finals After Sweeping Cavs, Fans Arrested

Knicks Head To NBA Finals After Sweeping Cavs As Fans Get Arrested For Manhattan Mayhem

The New York Knicks dominated the Cavaliers to clinch their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, sparking massive celebrations across NYC.

Published on May 26, 2026
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The New York Knicks are celebrating like it’s 1999.

It was the last time they reached the NBA Finals, and they did it again last night when they overcame the Eastern Conference Finals, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At first, it seemed like the Cavs were finding their groove, sinking shots, and some wishful thinking that James Harden would show up. 

But those dreams perished as the Knicks began heating up early, ending the first quarter 38-26. The slaughter continued in the second quarter when they went on a 20-0 run, finishing the half 68-49. 

Cavs didn’t throw in the towel and fought to get within 16 points, but momentum soon switched back to the Knicks, who went on more runs, ultimately winning the game 130-93 and sweeping Cleveland. 

They shared the ball so much that no player had more than 20 points. Still, each had integral moments of the game, like Karl-Anthony Towns grabbing 14 rebounds and Landry Shamet raining threes again. But throughout the series, other games belonged to players like Mikal Bridges or Josh Hart.

All that teamwork has led the Knicks to an 11-game win streak in the playoffs, making them only the fourth team to do that and the first in the Eastern Conference. 

While the load may switch to whoever has the hot hand that night, the undeniable leader of the team is Jalen Brunson, who was awarded the ECF MVP. 

After the game, Anthony Towns acknowledged how much the finals berth means to Knicks fans who have suffered for the best part of the past quarter-century.

“Growing up in the area, I feel like the word ‘hope’ has been gone from the New York Knicks name for a long time. For me and OG to be part of this team that revives the word ‘hope’ in the city, it’s something special,” KAT said.

The ‘99 celebration extended to the fans who proved why the NYPD banned them from partying outside the arena when they defied orders and went berserk in the areas surrounding Madison Square Garden.

According to the NY Daily News, cops in the area had to arrest several unruly fans for being “disorderly near W. 34th St. and Seventh Ave. around 10:46 p.m.”

Backup had to arrive, as Knicks diehards were spotted on social media climbing light posts and jumping around on subway overhangs.

See how social media is reacting to the win below.

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cleveland cavaliers Jalen Brunson new york knicks

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