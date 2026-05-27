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Kendrick Perkins Held Back During Confrontation At Son's AAU Game

Kendrick Perkins Held Back During Confrontation At Son’s AAU Game, He Responds As Jokes Fly

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins is going viral after getting into a heated confrontation at his son’s AAU basketball game.

Published on May 27, 2026
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Kendrick “Big Body” Perkins proved that he’s still got the enforcer attitude we saw in the NBA (and glimpses of it on ESPN) during a recent sighting at his son Kenxton’s AAU game.

TMZ uncovered the video, which shows several members of the coaching staff holding the 6-foot-10, 270-pound retired NBA champion back as he yells at someone else.

At one point, a Norman Police Department officer even intervened, pushing Perk away from the scene as a crowd of kids and parents began to form around the scene.

TMZ explains the situation as a disagreement over the matchup between YPG Perkins and Swaveway Playaz at Oklahoma’s Trae Young Family Athletic Center over the weekend, which peaked when Perkins had words with the opposing team’s staff.

Police say nothing warranted further action, such as an arrest or pressing charges, and that they actually assisted in resolving the incident.

Perkins’ side says it’s much ado about nothing, as his representative Kennard McGuire says, “Kendrick is very passionate about everything, especially when it involves his kids. We’re not going to waste water on an imaginary fire.”

Within 20 minutes of TMZ posting the video, Perkins responded with his side of the story, claiming he was coming to the defense of one of his team’s players. 

“Damn right and it probably won’t be the last time! I’m going to protect every single kid in my organization like they’re my own,” he wrote.

He broke down the confrontation on The Pat McAfee Show, explaining that one of his players was slammed to the court, and he instinctively felt the need to protect him because his parents were there. He added that he and the coach did end up peacing it up in the end.

An irate Perkins on the sidelines of his kid’s game isn’t new; in fact, back in 2023, he was ejected and later spoke about it on NBA Today. Video shows him wandering onto the court during a tournament in Las Vegas.

“I’m trying to ask a ref a question on why he ejected one of my players, and he would not talk to me,” Perkins recounts. “So when he would not give me an answer, I blew a gasket.”

See how social media is reacting to the heated argument below.

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