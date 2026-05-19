Subscribe
Close
Sports

Jaylen Brown Tells Stephen A. Smith to Retire

Kendrick Perkins Joins Jaylen Brown Beef By Reading Former Celtics Players’ Texts About Him

The Celtics forward blasted Smith as “the face of clickbait media” during a Twitch stream, and now Kendrick Perkins is joining in.

Published on May 19, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

The NBA playoffs are must-watch TV, and despite the Boston Celtics having been eliminated some weeks ago, forward Jaylen Brown is still making headlines. 

During a Twitch stream Sunday night, Brown called out ESPN’s golden boy and highest-paid analyst, Stephen A. Smith, calling him “the face of clickbait media,” adding that he needs to retire. The two have been at it for a minute, and apparently it all began after Smith criticized Brown for claiming that this past season was his favorite of his career ( a season in which Brown lead the team as his all-star teammate Jayson Tatum missed most of the year with an injury.) 

“Tell this motherf-cker to retire because he’s the face of clickbait media,” Brown said Sunday night, Newsweek. “With his retirement, we can spark a movement to get the rest of these motherf-ckers out. Have some type of integrity in order to hold themselves accountable to the bullsh-t takes they put out.”

On Monday’s episode of First Take, Smith did his usual grandstanding with vague threats, warning Brown to “be careful what you wish for.”

“Jaylen Brown, be careful what you wish for. You really want me to start reporting on that level?” Smith said. “Locker room, how the organization might think about you, how the city may feel about you, how Jayson Tatum may or may not feel about you, sneaker deals, endorsement deals, the list goes on and on. The season is over, bro. You’re on Twitch trying to do what I do.”

Kendrick Perkins, a former Celtics player and current analyst, joined the fray, claiming that Boston players who didn’t agree with Brown’s comments have been reaching out to him.

“I get another text that says, ‘Hey, JB trippin.’ Another text from a former Celtics player that said ‘JB, lack of accountability,’” Perkins said, Newsweek reports. “JB, guess what? It’s a lot of people in the organization, a lot of former players, legends, that don’t agree with you bro. This instance, I can’t rock with you, JB. Guess what? There’s a lot of former Celtic players that’s not rocking with you either.”

See social media’s reaction to Perk joining the beef below.

Related Tags

boston celtics espn jaylen brown stephen a smith

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    1900Rugrat Accuses Drake Of Biting His Style On ‘ICEMAN’

    1900Rugrat Accuses Drake Of Biting His Style On ‘ICEMAN’

    Hip-Hop Wired
    LeBron James X OMNIA

    LeBron James Touches Down At OMNIA Grand Opening In Las Vegas

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Keith Lee 'All In The Famliee’ Key Art

    Everything We Know About Keith Lee's New Tubi Series 'All In The Familee'

    Global Grind
    HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 14: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence arrive for the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys For Life" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

    Will Smith Is Back. Amazon Just Wrote Him A $70M Check To Prove It

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Diverse male friends watching exciting sports on tv at home, cheering and reacting emotionally while relaxing on sofa with snacks
    2 Items
    It's Game Time  |  By Martin Berrios

    The Ultimate NBA Playoff Watch Party Guide (For Grown Men)

    Comment
    It's Game Time  |  By Matt Caputo

    Built For the Moment: A Look at This Year’s Breakout Playoff Stars

    Comment
    Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets
    12 Items
    It's Game Time  |  By Martin Berrios

    Playoff Drip Index: Ranking The Most Stylish Players Of The NBA Postseason

    Comment
    The Black Estate
    6:00
    Lifestyle  |  By Victoria Kim

    The Black Estate: Quincy & Tawian Livingston Share Their Homeownership Journey

    Comment
    The Black Estate
    4:59
    Lifestyle  |  By Victoria Kim

    The Black Estate: The Livingstons Open Up Their Atlanta Home To Community & Connection

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close