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OnlyFans Models Go Viral For Cheering On San Antonio Spurs

OnlyFans Models Go Viral For Cheering On San Antonio Spurs, Thirsty Creeps Pop Out

Two OnlyFans models have become courtside fixtures during San Antonio's playoff run against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Published on May 29, 2026
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The San Antonio Spurs haven’t been in the playoffs since 2019, and with the team now in the Western Conference Finals, it’s thanks to having two back-to-back Rookies of the Year in Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama.

But when it comes to a few good luck charms—specific to the run against the reigning NBA champion, the Oklahoma City Thunder—fans have given that honor to OnlyFans models identified by TMZ as BlueBear and Julie J. Swan.

They immediately started trending in Game 3 at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Arena when the camera crew was showing head coach Mitch Johnson. But viewers were more concerned with the two scantily clad women sitting behind him, wearing a revealing t-shirt and the other an equally low-cut top.

Blue —who has nearly 2 million Instagram followers—took to X after the game to confirm it was them, and promised to pop out again, tweeting, “We will be at game 4 tonight, same seats. Come say hi and take a picture with us.”

She even tweeted a video from the opposite side of the court that showed the crowd cheering after a Wemby dunk, only to see Blue and Swan just feet away from the court. 

 While in attendance, the Spurs lost Game 3, 123-108, but came roaring back with a Game 4 blowout of 103-82.

Then they headed back to OKC’s turf and lost Game 5 before turning to Frost Bank for another blowout of the SGA-led team 118-91. And who was there again, just a few rows back, to witness the series-tying game? Blue and Swan.

Both girls have made the most of the newfound attention with a fury of “Let’s goooooooooo #spurs” tweets, but also documenting the downside, like when a fan creeped them out.

Game 7 will be in OKC’s Paycom Arena, but the ladies seem to be willing to make the trip after posing the question to their followers via a poll.

Bobby Portis even posed for a picture with them.

If the OF models aren’t your speed, there’s also a more family-friendly group of women supporting the Spurs’ championship journey, the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco.

Otherwise known as the ‘Spurs Nuns,’ about four of them have become very close to the organization, with even coach Gregg Popovich and his late wife visiting the convent several times. 

“So, the story of our sisters being avid Spurs fans actually goes back quite a few years, over probably about 20 years or so,” Sr. Bernadette Mota told Texas Public Radio. “We had some sisters who were local San Antonians who were really die-hard Spurs fans, and many of those sisters who were the original Spurs fans have passed away, but just the tradition of our sisters really supporting the Spurs community has been long-standing, and just a great way for us to build community in the recreation of sport.”

See social media’s reaction to the fans supporting the Spurs below.

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