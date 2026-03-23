Subscribe
Close
Recent

Texas Woman Ripped For “Crazy Hispanic Fans” Text At Spurs Game

A Spurs fan went viral after being caught sending racist texts about Latino fans at a game.

Published on March 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

San Antonio Spurs v Detroit Pistons
Source: Nic Antaya / Getty

A San Antonio Spurs fan has ignited a firestorm within the Frost Bank Center.

Thursday night, the Spurs were taking on the Phoenix Suns, and instead of being in awe at the French phenom that is Victor Wembanyama, an older woman was more focused on the crowd. Specifically, about how many Latino fans were in the building.

So much so that she was caught in 4K —thanks to her extra-large font— texting someone named Chris, “A lot of crazy Hispanics! All Hispanics. How can they afford it.”

The woman who caught the offensive messages added, “if your gma was at the game tonight, ew.”

Though it was originally posted on TikTok, an X repost currently has 3 million views, going viral enough that even the Spurs had to release a statement addressing how much they appreciate their Latino fandom.

“All of us in the Spurs organization are proud to live in San Antonio, a city that shines and thrives because of the culture and contributions of our Latino community,” the statement begins. “Inclusion is a foundation for the San Antonio Spurs. We strive to provide an environment, in our facilities and across our community, that celebrates belonging and respect regardless of race or ethnicity. Por Vida.”

San Antonio is the American city with the largest Latino population, so having an overwhelmingly large crowd at a basketball game shouldn’t be too surprising.

Spurs star De’Aaron Fox — whose children are a quarter Mexican and whose wife was born in Mexico — shared that sentiment when asked about the text.

“My high school was 60 percent Hispanic. I’m from Texas. Like, what do you expect?” Fox said. “It’s like going to Boston and complaining that there’s a bunch of White people. What kind of sense is that? That makes zero sense.”

Hopefully, the woman in question learns how to text a bit more privately next time. The Spurs went on to win the game after Wemby hit a game-winner with a second left.

See the reactions below.

Related Tags

nba san antonio spurs

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Donald Trump Slammed For Distasteful Post About Robert Mueller's Death

    Hip-Hop Wired
    BUN B RODEO NIGHT

    Houston Rodeo Enforces Strict Dress Code Due To Bootylicious Attire , Social Media Has Thoughts

    Hip-Hop Wired
    The Chi

    'The Chi' Signs Off: Paramount+ Shares First Look Photos From Its Final Season

    Global Grind
    Spider-Man: Brand New Day franchise

    5 Key Takeaways From The 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Trailer

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
    14 Items
    Recent  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Angela Simmons Goes Viral For Rocking a NY Yankees Fitted Cap Corset

    Comment
    BIG3 - Week One
    16 Items
    Recent  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Kenyon Martin Presses ‘Gil’s Arena’ Employee For Mocking His Speech Impediment & Reactions Are Mixed

    Comment
    98th Oscars - Arrivals
    8 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Tron Snow

    Delroy Lindo’s Lack of Applause Following Sean Penn’s Oscar Win Sparks Social Media Reactions

    Comment
    Senate Intelligence Committee Hears Testimony From Top Officials On Worldwide Threats
    12 Items
    News  |  By Lance Strong

    FBI Director Kash Patel Gets Laughed At For His Custom Jordan 1 Lows

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close