Texas Teen Karmelo Anthony’s Murder Trial For Track Meet Stabbing Begins

Source: Liudmila Chernetska / Getty

The murder trial of Karmelo Anthony, the Texas teenager accused of fatally stabbing a fellow high school athlete during a track meet last year, is set to begin Monday with jury selection.

Anthony faces a murder charge in connection with the death of Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old football player who was killed during an altercation at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, in April 2025. The case quickly drew national attention because of the circumstances surrounding the incident and the heated public reaction that followed, TMZ reports.

According to investigators, Anthony and Metcalf became involved in a confrontation during the event. Anthony later told police that he acted in self-defense, claiming Metcalf became physical with him after being warned not to touch him. Authorities allege Anthony then pulled a knife from his bag and stabbed Metcalf in the chest. Metcalf later died from his injuries.

Anthony was arrested at the scene and subsequently indicted on a murder charge by a grand jury. His defense team has maintained that he acted to protect himself during the encounter.

In the months leading up to trial, Anthony’s legal defense fund has received significant public support, raising roughly $600,000 through online donations. The fundraising effort gained momentum after Anthony’s family retained prominent Dallas attorney Mike Howard to represent him.

Public reaction to the case has evolved considerably since the stabbing. Initial sympathy largely centered on Metcalf and his family following the teenager’s death. However, the discussion surrounding the case intensified after Anthony was released on a $250,000 bond, and supporters began contributing to his legal defense.

The controversy expanded further when a spokesperson for Anthony’s family said donations would help supporters “stand with us in the fight against white supremacy,” igniting widespread debate online.

As the trial begins, court officials face the challenge of selecting an impartial jury in a case that has generated extensive media coverage and strong opinions across the country.

See reactions to the case below.