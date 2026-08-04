Source: Drexlers via eBay / Drexlers via eBay

Supreme is no stranger to immortalizing pop culture moments in its collection, and now they’re bringing Mike Tyson along for the ride.

Along with the pair come British-Jamaican fashion juggernaut Martine Rose, and frequent collaborator Nike.

Since its track record with the Nike Dunk is already full of well-executed gems, the low-top edition returns for this blacked-out design, as a recent eBay listing.

But atop that black upper is one of Tyson’s most iconic pictures. It depicts his 1986 fight against Trevor Berbick, which was billed as “Judgment Day.”

The fight between 32-year-old Berbick and 20-year-old Tyson didn’t last long, as the latter hit him with a four-punch combo towards the end of the first round. It set up for an even more dominant second round where Tyson picked up where he left off with a flurry of punches and knocked Berbick onto the mat. He’d get back up, but another set of hits would drop him again, and that time he was unable to get back on his feet.

Tyson won the fight, making him the youngest to ever win a major heavyweight title. That photo of Tyson standing over a defeated Berbick is printed on the side panel of both sides of the shoes.

Below it sits a co-branded gold Supreme Martine logo, and the gold is found again in the logos on the heel and tongue. The white and red boxing ring ropes wrap around the back of the shoe, as do flickering lights to emulate the flashing cameras at the Las Vegas Hilton that night 40 years ago.

This marks the second time Supreme has worked with Tyson. It serves as a follow-up to his 2007 photo tee that shows him rocking a box logo tee with his face turned to the side, showing his eye-wrapping tattoo.

It’s considered a grail tee among streetwear enthusiasts, and if these Dunks have half the hype, they’ll sell out.

The three-way collaboration is set to drop this fall for $150, although an exact release date or what else the collection entails hasn’t been announced yet.

Get a better look at the Tyson Dunks below.