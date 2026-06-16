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Odell Beckham Jr.'s Personal Closet Up For A Charity Auction

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Supreme X Louis Vuitton Cleats & More Of His Closet Up For Auction

Everything from game-worn gloves to Gucci pieces can be yours now.

Published on June 16, 2026
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A man with curly blond hair wearing Beats headphones, a red Supreme sneaker, and a Supreme-branded item, along with a close-up of a Mickey Mouse-inspired jewelry piece.
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As of April, Odell Beckham Jr. is a New York Giant, and in heading back to the Big Apple, he’s cleaning out his closet in the process.

But instead of putting his expensive goods on TheRealReal to make bank, he’s linking with Pharrell’s Joopiter to auction them off, with the proceeds going to his OBJ foundation to help support underserved youth, especially in his native Louisiana.

“This collection represents many of the defining chapters of my life, both on and off the field, that have shaped me into the person I am today,” said OBJ. “Partnering with JOOPITER to share these items while also supporting my foundation makes this opportunity especially meaningful, and I’m excited for others to be a part of that journey.”

Beckham’s known for his unique style that matched his play in the 2010s, and the auction doesn’t disappoint when it comes to streetwear.

Standouts included a Chanel graffiti briefcase from 2014, a navy leather Bottega Veneta jacket, a custom jeweled belt, a Cactus Plant Flea Market jacket, a vintage Marlboro varsity jacket, a 1992 Dream Team t-shirt, a 1994 Metallica tour tee, an iced-out Custom Murakami necklace by Jason of Beverly Hills, python pants, Martine Rose leather pants, and a few select Nike pieces.

Other luxury items include a Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton bucket hat, an orange leather Loewe jacket, and a Gucci varsity jacket.

OBJ’s style spilled onto the field as well, so sports lovers will also have some coveted pieces to bid on, like Nike x Supreme Louis Vuitton Vapor Untouchable Pro Cleats, autographed game-worn gloves, a 2015 Pro Bowl helmet, and custom Beats headphones he wore during pregame.

There’s also a signed jersey from his time with the Baltimore Ravens, a signed rookie card, a signed 2022 Super Bowl Gatorade towel, and more cleats.

Bidding goes from June 17 to June 30, and Joopiter is excited to partner with a sports personality as culturally important to sports as OBJ.

“Odell Beckham Jr. changed the conversation around athlete style and cultural influence,” said Joopiter Global Head of Sales, Caitlin Donovan. “This collection captures a defining era where sports and fashion became inseparable, Odell standing at the center of the shift. We are honored to partner with him on a project that reflects both his legacy on the field and his enduring impact on fashion and culture.”

See some of the lot’s best pieces below.

White Nike sports gloves with blue and red accents
Joopiter
A black and green hooded jacket with the Nike logo and "Supreme" text.
Joopiter
Orange leather jacket with Loewe logo on the chest pocket.
Joopiter
A white t-shirt with a graphic design featuring a sun with a skull face and the text "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre".
Joopiter
Basketball players in action with "Barcelona '92" and "USA" text on a black t-shirt design with stars.
Joopiter
A yellow hooded jacket with a black and white yin-yang symbol printed on the front.
Joopiter
A green velvet hooded jacket with blue accents and the word "Vuitton" printed on the front.
Joopiter
A navy blue hooded jacket with a zipper and two front pockets.
Joopiter
Beats by Dre studio3 wireless headphones in black and orange color scheme with distinctive Beats logo and branding.
Joopiter
Colorful necklace with floral and monster-themed charms, set against a white background.
Joopiter
A silver-colored necklace with alternating spherical and cloud-shaped charms.
Joopiter
Green and white varsity jacket with "G" logo and yellow stripes on the sleeves.
Joopiter
A red puffy winter jacket with a zipper closure.
Joopiter
A white and yellow Nike-branded athletic vest with a zipper and pockets.
Joopiter
Gatorade logo and text on a white towel or cloth.
Joopiter
A red hooded jacket with a gray body and zipper pockets.
Joopiter
Black and orange Nike Vapor soccer cleats with textured upper and Nike logo.
Joopiter
Worn leather pants with multiple buckle straps and distressed detailing.
Joopiter
A yellow transparent bucket hat with a brown leather band featuring the Louis Vuitton monogram pattern.
Joopiter
Arizona 2015 football helmet
Joopiter
Black jacket with Marlboro logo on the chest and leather sleeves.
Joopiter
Red sneakers with white Supreme logo pattern
Joopiter
Pair of light-colored pants with a snakeskin-like print pattern.
Joopiter
A colorful, patterned suitcase with floral and abstract designs, featuring the text "OGIO SANS POSER" and a numbered tag.
Joopiter
Orange football helmet with black stripes and Browns logo
Joopiter
Purple jersey with "BECKHAM JR" and number 3 in yellow.
Joopiter
A beige and brown patterned jacket with red and blue stripes on the sleeves and collar, featuring the Gucci logo.
Joopiter
Colorful, graffiti-style painted boots with the text "#ROYALTY" and various abstract designs.
Joopiter
Red Nike athletic pants with the Nike logo and swoosh design.
Joopiter
A football player in a white jersey with the number 3 runs with the ball on a blue background with the NFL Rookie Card logo.
Joopiter
A silver satin bomber jacket with a zipper and ribbed cuffs and hem.
Joopiter

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