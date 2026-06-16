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As of April, Odell Beckham Jr. is a New York Giant, and in heading back to the Big Apple, he’s cleaning out his closet in the process.

But instead of putting his expensive goods on TheRealReal to make bank, he’s linking with Pharrell’s Joopiter to auction them off, with the proceeds going to his OBJ foundation to help support underserved youth, especially in his native Louisiana.

“This collection represents many of the defining chapters of my life, both on and off the field, that have shaped me into the person I am today,” said OBJ. “Partnering with JOOPITER to share these items while also supporting my foundation makes this opportunity especially meaningful, and I’m excited for others to be a part of that journey.”

Beckham’s known for his unique style that matched his play in the 2010s, and the auction doesn’t disappoint when it comes to streetwear.

Standouts included a Chanel graffiti briefcase from 2014, a navy leather Bottega Veneta jacket, a custom jeweled belt, a Cactus Plant Flea Market jacket, a vintage Marlboro varsity jacket, a 1992 Dream Team t-shirt, a 1994 Metallica tour tee, an iced-out Custom Murakami necklace by Jason of Beverly Hills, python pants, Martine Rose leather pants, and a few select Nike pieces.

Other luxury items include a Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton bucket hat, an orange leather Loewe jacket, and a Gucci varsity jacket.

OBJ’s style spilled onto the field as well, so sports lovers will also have some coveted pieces to bid on, like Nike x Supreme Louis Vuitton Vapor Untouchable Pro Cleats, autographed game-worn gloves, a 2015 Pro Bowl helmet, and custom Beats headphones he wore during pregame.

There’s also a signed jersey from his time with the Baltimore Ravens, a signed rookie card, a signed 2022 Super Bowl Gatorade towel, and more cleats.

Bidding goes from June 17 to June 30, and Joopiter is excited to partner with a sports personality as culturally important to sports as OBJ.

“Odell Beckham Jr. changed the conversation around athlete style and cultural influence,” said Joopiter Global Head of Sales, Caitlin Donovan. “This collection captures a defining era where sports and fashion became inseparable, Odell standing at the center of the shift. We are honored to partner with him on a project that reflects both his legacy on the field and his enduring impact on fashion and culture.”

See some of the lot’s best pieces below.