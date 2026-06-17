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PlayVS, Urban One Debut Official League Name & Logo

PlayVS And Urban One Debut Power4+ HBCU Esports League

PlayVS and Urban One announced the name and new logo for their national HBCU esports competitive league, which will begin play in the fall.

Published on June 17, 2026
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Power4+ HBCU Esports League logo on a black background
Source: PlayVS and Urban One / PlayVS and Urban One

On Tuesday (June 16), PlayVS and Urban One revealed the official name for their national collegiate esports competitive league – the Power4+ HBCU Esports League. The league is the next step of the partnership between the premier league for sports competitors on the high school and college level in North America, and the nation’s largest diversified media company aimed at Black audiences in the U.S.

The Power4+Esports League also debuted its new logo, highlighting its commitment to host the best competitors in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This follows the initial announcement which was made in February of this year.

HBCU-focused invitational contests will take place in the fall, allowing for potential brand partners the opportunity to sign on. In February 2027, the inagural season begins with players aiming to make the penultimate final competition.
The partnership came about as a means to not only introduce esports to HBCUs, but also budding gamers from kindergarten to the 12th grade in high school. PlayVS and Urban One’s goal with the esports leagues is to also provide guidance in STEM.

“The rapid adoption we’re seeing from HBCUs across the country affirms both the cultural relevance and the economic potential of esports within our community,” said Alvord Reese, AVP of Sales at Urban One in the press conference. “Black consumers continuously drive cultural and commercial trends, and gaming is no exception. By combining Urban One’s media reach with PlayVS’s infrastructure, we are creating an unprecedented, high-impact platform for partners and brands looking to authentically engage with this highly influential, tech-forward audience.”

The new league comes as esports is rising globally. According to Statista, global esports viewership numbers in 2025
reached 640.8 million, with approximately 322.7 million of them being casual viewers. Sixty-five percent of those regularly viewing esports are in the 18-34 age range, according to data from Earthweb.



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