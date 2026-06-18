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Report: Memphis Producer, Tay Keith Allegedly Passed Away

According to Metro Nashville Police, Keith was allegedly found dead in his apartment.

Published on June 18, 2026
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66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Rumors have been circulating online claiming that Memphis producer Tay Keith has passed away.

According to Metro Nashville Police, Keith was allegedly found dead in his apartment.

Several notable figures from Memphis’ Hip-Hop community, including BlocBoy JB, Hitkidd, and Jozzy, have shared posts on social media that fueled speculation about the producers alleged death. 

Tay Keith rose to prominence through his work on some huge Hip-Hop records, including BlocBoy JB and Drake’s “Look Alive,” Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” and Drake’s “Nonstop.” He also co-production credits on Drake’s chart-topping record “God’s Plan.”

Most recently, Keith celebrated being named one of Billboard’s top producers of the 21st century on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart. The Memphis native ranked No. 12 on the list alongside great company, big names such as Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Boi-1da.

“God is Great. Forever Grateful,” Keith wrote in response to the Billboard recognition.

At just 29 years old, Tay Keith has built impressive résumé in Hip-Hop while also dedicating time to meaningful causes outside of music. Earlier this year, he partnered with the American Cancer Society to honor his late mother, LaToya.

“This year I chose to donate speakers in honor of my mother LaToya Birthday June 6th, ‘Toya Day.’ Join me on my journey to provide speakers for all hope lodges nationwide! Music is healing.”

This story is developing.

Report: Memphis Producer, Tay Keith Allegedly Passed Away was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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