Washington Wizards Select AJ Dybantsa No. 1 At 2026 NBA Draft

AJ Dybantsa’s journey as a professional basketball player starts now, this after the Washington Wizards drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. AJ Dybantsa will land in Washington with Trae Young at the point guard position, Anthony Davis filling a big man slot, and the “Wiz Kids” rising core.

With weeks of speculation afoot after Washington won the top slot in the lottery, pundits, fans, and everyone in between have created several scenarios for AJ Dybantsa. Despite Dybantsa’s raw talent, upside, speed, and agility, some fans, including Wizards great John Wall, thought that the top pick should’ve been Kansas guard Darryn Peterson.

With several of the future stars in the building at Barclays Center in New York on Tuesday (June 23), the anticipation between the NBA hopefuls was noticeable. Just before NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the Wizards’ pick, Dybantsa can be seen leaning forward with his head in his hands. When his name was called, Dybantsa congratulated his family before going up to greet Silver.

At Brigham Young University, Dybantsa, a native of Brockton, Mass., was an electrifying player who played the entire length of the court. While much of his highlight reels show off his scoring ability, Dybansta also demonstrated good defensive pressure and court vision. With Young manning the point and AD at the four of five slot, this allows Dybansta to shine in the three spot.

The Wizards already have a corps of big guards and wings that are still finding their footing, but none who have the athleticism of Dybantsa. And like some of the young Wizards stars, Dybantsa projects confidence and humilty.

“Being the No. 1 pick meant a lot to me,” said Dybantsa during a press conference. “Obviously, me being No. 1 throughout all my high school career, I definitely wanted to be a staple to be No. 1 in the NBA draft and be in the same conversation with LeBron James, Cooper Flagg, Allen Iverson, and guys like that.”

Dybantsa, who has served as a sideline reporter and correspondent during the NBA Playoffs, has demonstrated exceptional basketball knowledge, including comparing his game to that of the late collegiate star, Len Bias. Showing off his media prowess, Dybantsa made sure to honor his father, and also show enthusiam in joining his new squad.

“I just know they’re super hungry,” Dybantsa said during a conference call with reporters, as shared by ESPN. “Obviously, they have a great young core, and the potential is there, obviously. So, them adding me, I think I can help them a little bit. Them re-signing Trae Young, them having A.D. [Anthony Davis] and having good vets along with our young core, I think [the Wizards] can do big things.”

Congratulations to AJ Dybantsa Jr.

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Photo: Getty