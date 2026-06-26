Man With .38 inch Micropenis Launches GoFundMe For Surgery

Michael Phillips, a North Carolina man who was diagnosed with a micropenis, has launched a GoFundMe to extend his situation as it were. So far, Phillips has raised nearly $10,000 for his micropenis surgery.

In a report from TMZ, Michael Phillips, 38, bravely faced the world and shared the dimensions of his private region, launching a crowdfunding effort to address the issue.

According to the outlet, Phillips initially said the surgery would cost $6,000, but his current GoFundMe goal is $22,000. As of this writing, he’s raised $9,585 towards the procedure.

More from GoFundMe:

My name is Michael Phillips, and I am reaching out for help with a deeply personal medical challenge. I have a condition called Micropenis which causes me to be only 0.38 inches, which has made everyday tasks like using the restroom without making a mess is extremely difficult for me. Because of this, my doctor has advised that I must use pull ups unless I can pursue a medical procedure to help increase the size and improve my ability to urinate. This has been a source of daily frustration and embarrassment especially when traveling which I like to do, and it has affected my confidence and independence.

Over the years, my story has been featured in the news and on television, which has brought some awareness to my condition but also added to the emotional weight I carry. I have worked hard to save as much as I can toward the cost of surgery and injections that could help increase the girth and allow me to use the restroom more normally. However, I still need additional support to cover the full cost of the procedure. While this procedure will not cure my Micropenis condition, it would make a significant difference in my daily life by helping me avoid the need for pull ups and regain some normalcy and comfort.

Phillips has garnered a lot of media attention around his member, appearing on television shows to discuss his ordeal. As this story grows, we’ll update it in time.

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Photo: Getty