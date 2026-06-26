Subscribe
Close
Celeb News

Usha Vance Isn't Trying To Convert To Catholicism

Usha Vance’s Reasoning For Not Converting To Her Husband’s Religion Has The Internet Reacting

Usha Vance, who was raised Hindu, pretty much shut the idea of converting to her husband's religion down, and many folks on social media took her answer as a shot at her significant other.

Published on June 26, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • In one clip from a special Father's Day edition of Usha's podcast, "Storytime with the Second Lady," Usha Vance appeared to flinch after her husband awkwardly slapped her knee.
  • In another moment from a June 14 interview with CBS News, social media was stunned by Usha Vance's response when she was asked about her husband's adult decision to convert to Catholicism, which he discusses in his new book, "Communion: Finding My Way Back To Faith."
Usha Vance Isn't Trying To Convert To Catholicism
Anna Moneymaker / Usha Vance / JD Vance

If you already thought Usha and JD Vance’s marriage was cringe, and needed any more reason to dunk on the current VP of the United States, the second lady’s comments in two recent viral clips provided his haters with more ammo.

In one clip from a special Father’s Day edition of Usha’s podcast, “Storytime with the Second Lady,” Usha Vance appeared to flinch after her husband awkwardly slapped her knee.

One person wrote on social media describing the moment, “The face Usha Vance makes when JD touches her knee is a cry for help if I’ve ever seen one.”

Usha Vance Had A Very Interesting Reason For Not Converting To Her Husband’s Religion

In another moment from a June 14 interview with CBS News, social media was stunned by Usha Vance’s response when she was asked about her husband’s adult decision to convert to Catholicism, which he discusses in his new book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back To Faith.”

Usha Vance, who was raised Hindu, pretty much shut the idea of converting to her husband’s religion down, and many folks on social media took her answer as a shot at her significant other.

“I grew up in stable household and didnt feel need to seek something different. She basically called it fatherless behavior,” one person wrote in response to the clip.

Some people believe Vance, who was at one point an Atheist, only converted to Catholicism because of his presidential ambitions.

This isn’t the first time the Vances’ marriage has been in the crosshairs of social media. Many folks who don’t miss an opportunity to clown JD Vance believed something was going on between him and his late good friend, Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, after the two shared very awkward embraces.

Welp.

Related Stories

JD Vance will always be a weird individual. You can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

jd vance politics Religion

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

August Alsina Performs At Indigo At The O2 London

August Alsina Calls Out Young Thug Over Recent Comments About Sexuality

Hip-Hop Wired
Hunter Biden, son of United States President Joe Biden

Hunter Biden Gives Democrats Sound Advice Following Shocking DSA Primary Wins

Hip-Hop Wired
The 52nd American Music Awards

Notable Artists Who Have Publicly Opposed A.I. Music

Global Grind
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Are We There Yet?"

'Are They Gone Yet?’: Ice Cube And Nia Long Reunite For Third Installment Of Beloved Family Comedy Franchise

Global Grind
Trending
Jennifer King - Athletes as Advocates
Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

Athletes as Advocates: NFL Trailblazer Jennifer King Champions The Next Generation

Comments
Chicago Stars v Utah Royals
Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

Athletes as Advocates: Imani Dorsey Rewrites The Playbook For Black Girls In Soccer

Comments
New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

Athletes as Advocates: NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Changing Lives Beyond Football

Comments
SOCCER: OCT 17 NWSL Bay FC vs NC Courage
Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

Athletes as Advocates: Brianna Pinto’s Soccer Foundation Is Leveling The Playing Field

Comments
The Black Estate
6:00
Lifestyle  |  By Victoria Kim

The Black Estate: Quincy & Tawian Livingston Share Their Homeownership Journey

Comments

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close