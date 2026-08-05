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Kenny Smith's New Wife, Tia Jurcic's Most Stunning Instagram Moments

CASSIUS Gems: ‘Inside The NBA’ Host Kenny Smith’s New Wife Tia Jurcic’s Most Stunning IG Moments

Kenny Smith 61, married Croatian influencer 42-year-old Tia Jurcic in California earlier this week.

Published on August 5, 2026
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Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game
Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Kenny Smith — and the rest of the Inside the NBA crew — are on break until the NBA season tips off in October, but he’s keeping busy with some personal developments.

The former NBA player-turned-analyst married Croatian influencer Tia Jurcic on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the luxurious Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, California.

Smith, 61, and Jurcic, 42, both shared photos of the ceremony on their Instagram accounts with the caption reading “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” alongside a white heart.

Smith rocked the classic two-tone look of a white jacket and shirt, paired with a black bow tie and matching pants and shoes. Other shots in the carousel show them leaning on a Rolls-Royce as well as more views of her dress and veil.

A few months ago, he was on Big Boy’s Neighborhood when he explained that he met Jurcic while on a business trip in Abu Dhabi. He was at an event and first met her son, Domenik, who he was surprised spoke fluent English despite being a Croatian native.

Immediately thinking he was somehow connected to Luka Doncic, the kid said he had no connection to the sport and was just spending time with his mother. Once Smith locked eyes with Jurcic’s mother, he was immediately smitten. 

“I had my kids there, so I’m like, ‘How do I run game [with] my kids here?'” Smith remembers.

He eventually solved the problem by running up to Domenik after and grabbing a picture with him, which he used as an in to getting to know Tia.

This serves as his third marriage. His first was to Dawn Reavis in 1990, which lasted about 15 years and gave him his first two kids, Kayla Smith and Kenneth “KJ” Smith. Then he married Gwendolyn Osborne in 2006, who is the mother of Molloy Smith and London Smith. She filed for divorce in 2018.

Smith also has a few rings on the court, winning NBA championships with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995.

As for Jurcic, little is known about her, but get to know her better through some Instagram photos below.

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