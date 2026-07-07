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Giannis Thinks Drake Won The Beef After The Three-Album Drop

Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks Drake Won The Beef Against Kendrick Lamar

Giannis Antetokounmpo has officially let it be known where he stands in the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar debate.

Published on July 7, 2026
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Giannis Antetokounmpo has officially let it be known where he stands in the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar debate.

The newly acquired Miami Heat star recently hopped on a livestream with N3on, where the two spent time trolling each other. At one point, the conversation shifted to the hottest topic in sports, LeBron James.

With King James reportedly exploring free agency, the streamer played a joke on Giannis by claiming the four-time champion had decided to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Greek Freak’s stunned reaction was priceless, only for N3on to quickly admit he was capping and that LeBron has not signed anywhere yet.

Then the conversation shifted from basketball to music, and that’s when things got interesting.

Asked about the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle, Giannis made it clear he believes the Certified Lover Boy came out on top. 

“I believe in the beginning you say Kendrick, but this three albums that he released if you listen to them, oh my goodness“

Safe to say that opinion might get him a few side-eyes…

Giannis doubled down by saying he believes plenty of other people feel the same way. The OVO rapper recently surprised fans by releasing his long-awaited album ICEMAN, along with two additional project, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, all on the same night. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks Drake Won The Beef Against Kendrick Lamar was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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