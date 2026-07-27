Tuskegee University’s New Dress Code Bans Bonnets & Du-Rags, Social Media Debates Anti-Blackness

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Part of the college experience is rolling out of bed in wrinkled clothes, slipping on the closest slides, and rushing to that early morning class across campus, but now Tuskegee University is saying no more.

The Alabama-based HBCU is implementing a new dress code to make sure young adults look more polished on campus, so they’re no longer allowed to wear du-rags, bonnets, bedroom shoes, or “revealing clothing” of any kind. None of those items are allowed in classrooms, dining areas, or at official university events, including graduation.

The students are expected to wear business suits and appropriate shoes for business meetings and “other professional occasions,” according to HBCU Gameday.

In a letter to prospective students ahead of the 2026-27 academic year, Tuskegee President Dr. Mark A. Brown says the new rules are meant to prepare students for a post-graduation world as they acclimate to the real world.

“The goal here is not meant to restrict students from enjoying the Tuskegee Experience, but to prepare them with a solid foundation for the workforce they will enter once they leave Tuskegee,” Brown wrote.

Tuskegee is expecting its largest freshman class in 32 years, and sees it as the perfect time for some sweeping change to influence its next generation of students.

The dress code is just the beginning because the new cell phone rules may hit even harder. Much like sweeping rules across high schools nationwide, Tuskegee students are required to have their phones powered off in class unless otherwise instructed by their professors.

Dr. Brown will also be getting stricter with attendance, saying that showing up to class is the “foundation of academic success,” so staff will keep a closer eye on those actually stepping foot into classrooms and lecture halls.

It’s all preparation for a successful post-college professional life, so students are also required to complete internships and polish their resumes ahead of graduation.

Tuskegee is a private university, which gives the school more oversight than the typical public state school. Still, public outcry on social media over respectability politics has overshadowed the positives of these new rules.

See the reactions below.