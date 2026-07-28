John Cena Opens Up About Hair Transplants That “Totally Changed My Life”

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

John Cena is done hiding his hair loss battle.

During an exclusive candid conversation with PEOPLE during San Diego Comic-Con, the former wrestler turned actor opened up about his two hair transplants.

“The objective is to get more hair, and this was the best way to do it, talking with Ken Anderson, my doctor over there,” he said. “I love the guy. He’s totally changed my life.”

According to Cena, he was not only happy with the Anderson Center for Hair in Georgia, run by the doctor, but he also returned some 15 months later to have a follow-up procedure.

“I went back to him like, ‘Man, you did great. I have this one small, small, small spot. Can you do it?’ ” Cena told PEOPLE. “He’s like, ‘I can. My best results are — if you’re bold enough to shave your head, I can keep the follicles.’ ”

The actor noted that the procedure is quicker if the patient has a shaved head.

“My first operation was 13 and a half hours. The second one was eight hours,” the Peacemaker star said. “And I’m rocking this hair thing with the promise that he’s working,” he added of his shaved look. “I have full trust and faith in him with this process.”

Cena has been transparent about his hair loss and restoration journey. In June he took to Facebook to note that he was undergoing his second round of “follicular unit extraction (FUE), a form of hair transplant surgery that utilizes small-diameter surgical punches to extract individual follicular units for hair restoration,” according to the American Hair Loss Association.

“Round 2 of FUE Treatment and this time I went all in for best possible results,” Cena wrote at the time. “Thank you Ken Anderson and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey!”

Cena credited WWE fans for pushing him to tackle his hair health.

“They’ve held me accountable. They don’t let you get away with phoning it in, because they’ll eat you alive,” Cena told PEOPLE in 2025. “That’s what a good support system does.”

“As I was trying to hide my hair loss, the audience was bringing it to light,” he continued. “I saw their signs that said, ‘The bald John Cena.’ They pushed me into going to see what my options were and actually do some homework to learn about scalp health, hair health, follicle health. I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner, and I also got a hair transplant.”

See social media’s reaction to Cena opening up about his procedure below.