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The Fumble: The WNBA's Reality Show Potential, LeBron's 76ers Move

The Fumble: The WNBA’s Reality Show Potential, How Far LeBron Can Take the 76ers, & More

Debating the week's biggest news in sports.

Published on August 1, 2026
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Two basketball players, one in a red jersey and one in a yellow Lakers jersey, embracing on a basketball court with spectators in the background.
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The WNBA’s off-the-court antics continue to entertain, and the latest issue is concerning Dijonai Carrington, who accused her ex-girlfriend NaLyssa Smith of cheating with multiple WNBA players.

Given the constant drama, The Fumble co-hosts Rodney Rikai and Samaria Terry debate if the extra publicity is good for the league, and they should seriously consider a reality show around it.

“The world is obsessed with Love Island, and all of these reality dating shows with strangers, with people without talent, right? Like there’s a whole bunch of talentless people out there that people are subscribed to wanting to see the evolution of their love life,” Rodney said. “You put together a collective of individuals who actually have real talent, notable names, have built-in fan bases and audiences already, who also got a little bit of bread, and you see the romance behind the scenes of the WNBA.”

LeBron James is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers, and The Fumble co-host is giving their very early prediction on how deep into the playoffs they’ll make it. Rodney has some pretty high hopes for the new-look 76ers.

“I think the seriousness of the Eastern Conference will prepare the 76ers to have to play ball all season long and thereby, when the playoffs roll around, they’ll be in prime position to understand what they do well,” Rodney said. “And they’ll pick up some additions at the trade deadline, and they’ll end up being in the finals, barring injury, of course.”

For this week’s guests, we chatted with WNBA All-Star and Washington Mystics Hall of Famer Monique Currie on the WNBA’s recent growth and what life after retirement is like.

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