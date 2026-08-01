Subscribe
Close
Athletes

Brittney Griner Divorcing Wife Who Helped Free Her From Russian Prison

Brittney Griner Divorcing Wife Cherelle Who Aided Her Russian Prison Release, Social Media Reacts

The WNBA star is getting divorced after eight years of marriage, with court documents revealing she filed the paperwork on Thursday in Fulton County, Georgia. 

Published on August 1, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle Watson are calling it quits. 

The WNBA star is getting divorced after eight years of marriage, with court documents revealing she filed the paperwork on Thursday in Fulton County, Georgia. 

According to TMZ, she says their union is “irretrievably broken” but didn’t have much else to say on the development of their relationship.

“This is a matter we hope the parties can resolve privately,” a lawyer for Brittney Griner told NBC News. “There is no further comment at this time.”

The Griners have been married since 2019, though they met about a decade earlier while both students at Baylor, where Griner won the 2012 national championship. 

However, they didn’t date in college, and only got close when they reconnected after Griner divorced her first wife, fellow WNBA player Glory Johnson, following a brief marriage.

Their marriage faced hardship just a handful of years in when the three-time Olympic gold medalist was caught with a weed vape in Russia’s Sheremetyevo International Airport. Since marijuana is illegal there, she was subject to a high-profile trial where she eventually pled guilty and was sentenced to nine years.

Back in the States, Cherelle became a figurehead in advocating for Griner’s release.

She appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America and ESPN among others to bring awareness to her wife’s imprisonment and implored then-President Biden to intervene. 

“There is one person that can go get her, and that’s our president,” Cherelle told ESPN in 2022. “He has that power. You know, I’m just like, ‘Why are we not using it? Like, urgently, use it.’ We’re expecting him to use his power to get it done.”

She later spoke to Biden and Kamala Harris and even met with them at the White House.

Griner was eventually freed in a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, and Cherelle was right by her side at the press conference. 

Griner wants joint legal custody and an agreed-upon amount for child support. Griner also already shares twins with her ex, which she also supports.

See social media reaction to the divorce below.

Related Tags

Brittney Griner divorce WNBA

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Spider-Man: Brand New Day franchise

Weekend Watchlist: What To Stream & See In Theaters This Weekend

Global Grind
Cardi B Miami

Cardi B Teases New Single “Ah Ha” Ahead Of Friday Release

Hip-Hop Wired
A man wearing a green jersey with the number 3 sits in a dimly lit room, looking directly at the camera.

Drake & Kevin Durant Connect On New NOCTA Apparel Drop

Hip-Hop Wired
"The Odyssey" New York Premiere

Every City With IMAX 70mm Showings Of The Odyssey And What Is Still Available

Global Grind
Trending
2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
11 Items
Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

Hip-Hop Brand Collabs That Shaped Sneaker Culture Forever

Comments
A basketball coach with a serious expression stands on the sideline, while two basketball players in white and blue uniforms stand on the court.
16 Items
Sports  |  By Team Cassius

George Karl Defends Displaying ‘N-gger’ Book In His Office After Carmelo Anthony & J.R. Smith Critique

Comments
Fanatics Fest NYC 2026
19 Items
Celebrity  |  By Team CASSIUS

Anthony Edwards Officially Married After Major Win In Child Support Case, Social Media Salutes

Comments
Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors
14 Items
News  |  By Weso

Drake Trolls LeBron James With New Diss T-Shirt, Social Media Calls Him Out

Comments
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
12 Items
Style & Fashion  |  By Keenan Higgins

Jaden Smith Drops A $1,890 ‘Lettuce’ Louboutin Loafer Because… Fashion? Social Media Lost

Comments

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close