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Social Media Accuses Drake of Latching Onto Ella Langley

Drake Spotted Singing Along to “Choosin’ Texas'” At Ella Langley Concert & Gets Judged

Videos of the Canadian musician singing and dancing to Langley's "Choosin’ Texas" on the concert venue's jumbotron immediately went viral on social media.

Published on August 25, 2026
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  • Drizzy was spotted fanning out at a Ella Langley concert in North Little Rock, Arkansas over the weekend.
  • Langley has been one of country music's biggest stars since her duet with Riley Green, "You Look Like You Love Me," shot up the charts and put her on fans' radar.
  • Drake always has a penchant for hopping on someone who is buzzing's coattails, and it also doesn't help that Langley is very attractive, so we won't be shocked if the rapper is hovering around her trying to holler at her.
A man with a beard wearing a beige shirt stands in a room. A woman with long dark hair wearing a floral dress sings into a microphone on stage.
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Is Drake about to co-opt country music? Is he trying to bag Ella Langley, or was he just a fan at Langley’s concert? Those are the many scenarios playing out right now on the internet.

Drizzy was spotted fanning out at an Ella Langley concert in North Little Rock, Arkansas, over the weekend.

Videos of the Canadian musician singing and dancing to Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” on the concert venue’s jumbotron immediately went viral on social media.

Langley has been one of country music’s biggest stars since her duet with Riley Green, “You Look Like You Love Me,” shot up the charts and put her on fans’ radar.

Drake always has a penchant for hopping on someone who is buzzing’s coattails, and it also doesn’t help that Langley is very attractive, so we won’t be shocked if the rapper is hovering around her trying to holler at her.

One person on social media wrote, “He needs to latch on to the newest hot stuff cause his 3 albums tanked and his career is dust.”

Another post on X (formerly Twitter) read, “This SexPest will always leech off the hottest thing out to stay relevant.
He’s such a clout demon. A parasite. He can’t thrive on his own. He gotta find someone to leech off them.”

Lol, bruh.

Some think this is a sign that Drake, who gets called out for co-opting other genres of music, will be co-opt country music next.

Welp.

Regardless, apparently these two appreciate each other and have been showing each other love on social media.

We won’t be shocked if the two end up collaborating on some music. Until that day arrives, you can see more reactions below.

Drake Spotted Singing Along to “Choosin’ Texas'” At Ella Langley Concert & Gets Judged was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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