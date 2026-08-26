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Gunna Named Under Armour Global Ambassador

Gunna Named Under Armour Global Ambassador, Unveils His 1st Collection & Sneaker

Gunna has been named Under Armour’s official global ambassador and P-Star creative director, adding another major fashion move to his résumé.

Published on August 26, 2026
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A man with tattoos and dreadlocks sitting on stairs, wearing a black t-shirt with "PSAR" printed on it and gray sneakers.
Source: Under Armour / Under Armour

Gunna has been named Under Armour’s official global ambassador and P-Star creative director, adding another major fashion move to his résumé.

The Atlanta star has been rocking UA for some time, making the partnership a natural fit. As Wunna continues his health journey by staying active and paying closer attention to his diet, the collaboration aligns with his lifestyle and evolving brand. 

The partnership includes a signature Under Armour Scorpio shoe designed in true Gunna fashion, featuring an all-gray color way, along with a 14-piece apparel collection.

Under Armor Founder and CEO Kevin Plank says Gunna’s commitment to the grind and bettering himself makes the partnership harmonious.

“His commitment to discipline, creativity, wellness and community extends far beyond music,” Plank said in the press release. “He’s challenged himself to become his best version, and in the process, inspired thousands to do the same. Through his commitment to fitness, his run clubs and the community he’s built around movement and mental strength, he’s expanded what performance can look like. That’s exactly the kind of talent we believe in at Under Armour, and why this next chapter feels like a natural evolution in our relationship.”

The Drip Season rapper has also taken his love for fitness to the streets with the launch of his own run club. The next stop for the Wunna Run 5K is London, with registration currently sold out.

With fashion and fitness becoming a larger part of Gunna’s brand, the rapper is showing that his influence extends far beyond music.

Outside of his collaborations and run club, Gunna remains at the top of the rap game. Following the release of his well-received 2025 project, The Last Wun, fans are already looking forward to what he has coming next.

Get a better look at the collection, which drops on August 27, below.

A young man wearing a black t-shirt with the "P STAR PERFORMANCE" logo, holding a football.
Under Armour
A young Black man wearing an Under Armour shirt and holding a football.
Under Armour
Black athletic shorts with Under Armour logo
Under Armour
A young Black man wearing a white sleeveless shirt with the "P STAR PERFORMANCE" logo.
Under Armour
Two people wearing black Under Armour hoodies and sweatpants standing together.
Under Armour
Two people wearing black Under Armour jackets and pants standing together against a white background.
Under Armour
A young woman wearing an Under Armour t-shirt and shorts, holding a football and smiling.
Under Armour
A person wearing black athletic clothing and holding a football, with the Under Armour logo visible on the shorts.
Under Armour
A young woman in a black sports bra with "UNDER ARMOUR" printed on it, posing with her arms raised.
Under Armour

Gunna Named Under Armour Global Ambassador, Unveils His 1st Collection & Sneaker was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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